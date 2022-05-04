Prep roundup: Soskis, Hanson lead Spartans in track and field wins

Led by a Sydney Soskis double in the 100 (13.00 seconds) and 200 (26.72) meters, the Corvallis High girls won 10 events Tuesday in a three-team track and field meet at Central in Independence.

Soskis also ran on the winning 4x100 relay (51.87) with Mary Parmigiani, Taylor Brasfield and Gwendolyn Irvin. Irvin won the high jump (4-6).

The Spartans also got wins from Ava Betts in the 400 (1:02.91, PR), Madeline Nason in the 800 (2:31.0), Finn Hanson in the 1,500 (5:36.29), Orianna Campbell in the discus (95-8), Keira Davis in the javelin (89-4) and the 4x400 relay of Ronja Soares, Betts, Avery Nason and Madeline Nason (4:29.89).

Lebanon’s Sadie Voight in the 300 hurdles (51.93) and Teagan Cornell in the shot put (35-8, PR) were also winners.

The Corvallis boys won seven events, led by Sam Hanson’s victories in the 1,500 (4:42.0) and 3,000 (9:54.74). The Spartans also got wins from Linus O'Brien in the 400 (54.87, PR), Joe Parmigiani in the 800 (2:16.09, PR), Ryland Young in the 110 hurdles (17.19, PR), Truman Brasfield in the 300 hurdles (43.61, PR) and Luke Clark in the high jump (5-6).

Jackson Parrish led the Lebanon boys with wins in the long jump (20-9) and triple jump (42-9½). The Warriors also got wins from Caleb Christner in the 200 (23.16, PR), Pablo Gonzalez-Solis in the discus (129-5) and Blake Seibert in the javelin (156-4).

Huskies boys, girls second

Sweet Home was second in the boys and girls standings in the 10-team Last Chance Meet it hosted.

The Huskies got girls wins from Ivy Dewitte in the 400 (1:05.18), Mercedes Burks in the pole vault (7-9, PR) and the 4x100 relay team of Amelia Sullens, Kaylynn Mamac, Zianna Duncan and Victoria Ferrioli (54.25). Ferrioli was second in the pole vault (7-0).

Alsea’s Aubrey Strand was sixth in 200 (30.99, PR), seventh in the 400 (14.59, PR), eighth in the long jump (13-5½), and helped the Wolverines to fourth in the 4x100 relay (1:07.08).

East Linn Christian’s Emma Durrett was 13th in the shot put (21-11).

Sweet Home’s boys were led by Tanner Waldrop, who won the shot put (39-9, PR), was second in the javelin (125-6) and third in the discus (131-6½).

Evan Jensen won the javelin (134-5½), Aiden Shamek was second in the triple jump (39-3½) and the 4x100 relay team of Shamek, Dakota Seiber, Taevon James and Charles Crawford was second (47.18).

East Linn Christian’s Josh Cowart was third in the 800 (2:18.32, PR). Alsea’s Connor Lodder was 12th in the shot put (32-2).

Boys tennis

South Albany swept the doubles matches in a 7-1 home win against Lebanon.

The RedHawks’ doubles winners were the teams of Jayden Benitez and Vadim Hubenya (6-3, 6-4), Jaden Gamboa and Aldo Ramirez (6-0, 6-3) and Chase Burton and Kanaan Benett (5-7, 6-4, 10-4).

The RedHawks’ singles winners were Blaine Leichty (6-0, 6-2) and Carson Hamilton (7-6, 6-3). Hamilton, a freshman, won his first-ever singles match. Lebanon’s Elijah Zderadz won second singles, 6-1, 6-4.

South (6-4-1, 4-2-1 league) won fourth singles and fourth doubles by forfeit.

Cascade 6, Philomath 2

Dylan Bell (6-1, 6-1) and Andrew Leonard (6-0, 7-5) won at second and third singles, respectively, in Philomath’s home loss in Special District 2.

The Warriors finish the regular season Thursday at Woodburn.

Baseball

Philomath had five errors in a 10-0, five-inning home loss to Stayton in a game matching the two of the top Oregon West Conference teams.

Cameron Ordway had two singles and Ty May a double for the Warriors.

Ordway pitched four innings in a start, and just two of the 10 runs against him were earned. Ordway allowed 10 hits and two walks with one strikeout.

Philomath (9-9, 8-2) was scheduled to play at Stayton (16-4, 12-1) on Wednesday and will host the Eagles again on Thursday.

Pleasant Hill 12, Harrisburg/Mohawk 2 (5)

Kaiden Roberts had the Eagles’ only hit and also knocked in a run in the Special District 2 road loss. Devin Martin walked and scored a run.

The Eagles (4-12, 0-9) host Pleasant Hill on Thursday.

Other baseball scores: Lebanon 13, Central 2; Santiam Christian 7, Creswell 0; Dayton 9, Scio 7; Regis 4, East Linn Christian 3

Softball scores: Harrisburg/Mohawk 8, Pleasant Hill 3 (8); North Douglas 13, Monroe 2 (6)

Girls tennis

Corvallis was swept in an 8-0 home loss to Silverton.

Corinna Lobscheid extended her No. 2 singles match to three sets, falling 2-6, 6-4, 6-2. The Spartans lost the remaining matches in straight sets.

“I know the scores were very tough today, but I was actually really encouraged by today's performance against a well-coached team in Silverton,” Corvallis coach Nicholas Weaver said. “We lost a lot of deciding points on deuce and that's a credit to the Foxes playing well in the clutch. I think this really gives us a good base to build on going into the district tournament next week and I hope today inspires the girls to bring their best tennis when it will matter most.”

Girls lacrosse

Mack Howard had three goals and goalie Kambria Bush made 12 saves in a 16-7 home loss to Sheldon.

Nikki Beers added two goals and two assists for the Bulldogs, who host Tigard in another nonconference game at 11:30 a.m. Saturday.

REPORT SCORES: Email scores, results, stats and highlights to mvsports@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0