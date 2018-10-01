LA PINE — A fast start sparked the Santiam Christian girls soccer team to a 2-0 3A/2A/1A Special District 3 win against La Pine.
SC scored its goals in the first half and then held on for the win.
The Eagles (4-2-3, 3-0-1) have won three straight after a shaky start.
SC plays at Creswell on Oct. 15.
Boys soccer
LA PINE — Santiam Christian held on for a 1-0 3A/2A/1A Special District 3 win at La Pine.
SC (5-3, 4-2) scored in the first half.
The Eagles play at East Linn Christian Academy on Thursday.
Pleasant Hill 5, Jefferson 0
PLEASANT HILL — The Lions could not keep pace with the Billies in a 5-0 3A/2A/1A Special District 3 game.
The Lions (2-6-1, 2-4-1) gave up three goals in the first half and could not recover.
Jefferson travels to La Pine on Thursday.
Creswell 11, Central Linn 0
HALSEY — The Cobras fell 11-0 to the Bulldogs in a 3A/2A/1A Special District 3 game.
Central Linn falls to 2-6-1 overall, 1-6 in league.
The Cobras host Santiam Christian on Thursday.
Volleyball
SALEM — Scio fell to Salem Academy in a PacWest Conference match.
Set scores were 25-19, 25-20, 25-22.
The loss breaks a five-game win streak for the Loggers (10-4, 3-1).
Scio plays at Blanchet Catholic on Wednesday.