PLEASANT HILL – The Santiam Christian girls soccer team rolled to a 4-1 3A Special District 3 road win against Pleasant Hill.
Makenna David scored twice for the Eagles.
Chloe Roberts and Audrey Miller added goals in the win.
The Eagles (3-2-3, 2-0-1) play at LaPine on Monday.
Boys soccer
PLEASANT HILL — Philomath could not get a shot into the net in a 2-0 Special District 3 loss at Pleasant Hill.
The loss ended a win streak at four games for the Warriors (5-3, 4-2).
PHS plays at LaPine on Monday.
Volleyball
STAYTON — Philomath overcame a loss in the first set to take the Oregon West Conference road win at Stayton.
Set scores were 23-25, 25-16, 25-16, 25-17.
The Warriors (13-4, 4-2) compete in the Mt. Hood Invite on Saturday at Barlow High.