Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Print
Buy Now

PLEASANT HILL – The Santiam Christian girls soccer team rolled to a 4-1 3A Special District 3 road win against Pleasant Hill.

Makenna David scored twice for the Eagles.

Chloe Roberts and Audrey Miller added goals in the win.

The Eagles (3-2-3, 2-0-1) play at LaPine on Monday.

Boys soccer

PLEASANT HILL — Philomath could not get a shot into the net in a 2-0 Special District 3 loss at Pleasant Hill.

The loss ended a win streak at four games for the Warriors (5-3, 4-2).

PHS plays at LaPine on Monday.

Volleyball

STAYTON — Philomath overcame a loss in the first set to take the Oregon West Conference road win at Stayton.

Set scores were 23-25, 25-16, 25-16, 25-17.

The Warriors (13-4, 4-2) compete in the Mt. Hood Invite on Saturday at Barlow High.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0