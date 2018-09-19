CRESWELL — The Santiam Christian boys soccer team scored two goals in the second half to take a 2-1 Special District 3 win.
The Eagles (4-2) have now won three straight.
SC hosts Jefferson on Tuesday.
Wilsonville 2, Crescent Valley 1
The Raiders dropped the nonconference game at Corvallis High.
CV (0-4-2) hosts West Albany on Tuesday.
Girls soccer
ADAIR VILLAGE — Santiam Christian and Creswell played to a scoreless tie in a Special District 3 game.
It was the third straight tie for the Eagles (1-2-3).
SC plays at Portland Adventist on Monday.