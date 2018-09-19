Subscribe for 17¢ / day
CRESWELL — The Santiam Christian boys soccer team scored two goals in the second half to take a 2-1 Special District 3 win.

The Eagles (4-2) have now won three straight.

SC hosts Jefferson on Tuesday.

Wilsonville 2, Crescent Valley 1

The Raiders dropped the nonconference game at Corvallis High.

CV (0-4-2) hosts West Albany on Tuesday.

Girls soccer

ADAIR VILLAGE — Santiam Christian and Creswell played to a scoreless tie in a Special District 3 game.

It was the third straight tie for the Eagles (1-2-3).

SC plays at Portland Adventist on Monday.

