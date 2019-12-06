Prep roundup: Santian Christian boys open season with win

The Santiam Christian boys won their season-opener, taking a 56-53 win against De La Salle North Catholic in the Western Christian tournament.

The Eagles (1-0) hit several clutch free throws near the end of the game with Ben Galceran and Joe MaQatish both hitting from the line to give SC the win.

Galceran finished with 23 points and MaQatish added 16. Koby Williamson had seven points and SC coach Dennis McLain said Williamson added several blocks and quite a few rebounds.

“Having Joe down low and Koby’s defense and rebounding was huge for us,” McLain said.

The Eagles canceled Wednesday’s game against Clatskanie because several players had just finished out the football season with the state title last Saturday. A few other basketball players had just returned Monday from a trip to Israel.

The Eagles play Western Christian on Saturday.

West Albany 56, Valley Catholic 46

The Bulldogs took the nonconference road win.

West (1-0) led 30-15 at the half and pushed it to 21 at one point before Valley Catholic made a push in the fourth.