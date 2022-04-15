Prep roundup: Santiam Christian's Jaden Roth tosses no-hitter

Jadon Roth pitched a no-hitter with 11 strikeouts, one walk and one hit batter Thursday in Santiam Christian’s 9-0 home win against Harrisburg/Mohawk in a 3A Special District 3 baseball game.

Roth, a senior right-hander, also had a hit and a RBI. Teammate Eli Kennel had three hits with a double and a triple, and Devon Fitzpatrick also had a triple.

Fitzpatrick and Danny Simili both had two hits. SC’s Jackson Risinger stole two bases.

Harrisburg/Mohawk’s Jack Lidbeck struck out three batters in five innings.

Harrisburg/Mohawk (4-5, 0-2) hosts Santiam Christian (7-5, 2-0) at 1 p.m. Saturday as they complete their three-game series.

More baseball scores: West Albany 10, Dallas 0; Sisters 8, Sweet Home 7; Sisters 3, Sweet Home 2; Scio 8, Amity 4

Boys tennis

Corvallis didn’t lose a set in singles play in taking a 6-2 Mid-Willamette Conference home win against South Albany.

At first singles, Rowan Mosher handed South’s Blaine Leichty his first loss of the season, 7-5, 6-4, avenging an earlier defeat.

The Spartans also got singles wins from Chad Romrell (6-0, 6-2), Jasper Baumgartner (6-1, 6-0) and Liam Gottlieb (6-1, 6-0).

The Corvallis doubles teams of Baker Celis and Andrew Fernandez (3-6, 6-3, 7-5) and Levente Liszkai and Mateo Cervantes (6-2, 4-6, 7-5) won in the top two spots.

South’s teams of Aldo Ramirez and Jaden Gamboa (6-4, 2-6, 6-1) and Carson Hamilton and Ivan Zavala (4-6, 6-4, 10-5) won the other two matches.

Tuesday, Corvallis (7-1, 3-0) plays at Lebanon and South Albany hosts Dallas.

Girls tennis

Liza Nagy, a Hungarian exchange student, and Mishelle Noa-Guevara impressed Corvallis coach Nicholas Weaver in their first varsity win at fourth doubles in the Spartans’ 8-0 victory at South Albany.

The pair won 6-1, 6-0. The other Corvallis doubles winners were the teams of Arianna Handler and Annaleise Earl (6-1, 6-0), Jimena Noa-Guevara and Sofia Isaias-Day (6-1, 6-2) and AnnaBeth Dinkins and Rose Davis (6-3, 6-1).

Singles winners were Sofia Alzugaray-Orellana (6-1, 6-1), Corinna Lobscheid (6-4, 6-2), River Ribeiro (6-1, 6-4) and Maggie Hackethorn (6-0, 6-0).

Softball scores: Santiam Christian 6, Harrisburg/Mohawk 4; Central Linn 14, Gervais 5

REPORT SCORES: Email scores, results, stats and highlights to mvsports@lee.net.

