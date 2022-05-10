Prep roundup: Santiam Christian wins three events, Scio two at district track meet

Santiam Christian had three winners and Scio two Tuesday on the first day of the 3A Special District 2 track and field district meet at Blanchet Catholic in Salem.

Santiam Christian’s Benjamin Bourne won the boys 3,000 meters (9 minutes, 30.7 seconds), Caleb Ness the boys javelin (146-9) and Elise Linderman the girls long jump (15-¾).

Scio got wins from Levi Forson in the boys pole vault (9-6) and Athena Lau in the girls 3,000 (personal-best 11:29.4).

Scio’s Jace Martinelli was second in the boys triple jump (38-11¼) and SC’s Sam Schmidgall third in the boys 3,000 (10:21.69, PR). Linderman was also third in the girls high jump (4-10) and teammate Bailey Kniebuehler third in the girls javelin (101-9).

The top two placers in each event and those achieving qualifying times and marks advance to next week’s state meet at Hayward Field in Eugene.

The 3A Special District 2 meet concluded Wednesday.

Baseball

Mikey Terry had two hits and Ethan Doyle and Colton Wellette both added two RBIs in Monroe’s 10-6 win at Central Linn in a 2A/1A Special District 3 game.

Brock Horning pitched the final three innings for the Dragons, who scored six runs in the sixth inning to go ahead 10-5. Horning allowed no hits, one unearned run and a walk with three strikeouts.

Central Linn’s Luke Johnson and Trevor Nofziger each had two hits and a stolen base. Johnson had two RBIs and Nofziger one.

Monroe (17-5, 15-1) was scheduled to host Harrisburg/Mohawk in a Wednesday nonleague game and then host Central Linn (7-9, 5-8) in a Friday doubleheader. Central Linn was to plays Wednesday at East Linn Christian.

Other baseball scores: West Albany 3, Central 1; Santiam Christian 7, Pleasant Hill 0; Blanchet Catholic 13, Scio 8; East Linn Christian 6, Regis 1; Regis 10, East Linn Christian 0 (5)

Softball

Kaylee Pickering had two hits and Holland Jensen a double and one RBI in Corvallis’ 5-1 Mid-Willamette Conference loss at Silverton.

The host Foxes scored four runs in the sixth inning to break a 1-1 tie.

Jensen pitched all six of the Spartans’ defensive innings, allowing eight hits, five runs (one earned) and two walks with seven strikeouts.

Corvallis (11-9, 5-5) was scheduled to play at South Albany on Wednesday and travels to North Salem on Friday.

Other softball scores: Cascade 9, Philomath 1; Stayton 6, Sweet Home 5 (9); Scio 6, Blanchet Catholic 1; Central Linn 16, Gervais 6; Jefferson 11, Culver 0; North Douglas 12, Monroe 2 (6)

REPORT SCORES: Email scores, results, stats and highlights to mvsports@lee.net.

