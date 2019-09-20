Marcus Fullbright ran for three touchdowns to lead Santiam Christian to a 39-0 nonconference win against Scio at SC.
Fullbright had 100 yards on 18 carries for SC (3-0).
Quarterback Ely Kennel completed 19 of 28 passes for 228 yards and a touchdown, a 24-yard throw to Garrett Cowan.
Cowan finished with three catches for 35 yards. Miles Henderson had four catches for 54 yards and Trevor Oxenrider added four for 46.
SC led 17-0 at the half and broke it open in the second half with touchdown drives off of two fumble recoveries.
The Eagles finished with 356 total yards and held Scio to 217.
SC plays Blanchet Catholic at Willamette University next Friday. Scio (1-2) heads to Regis.
West Albany 35, Central 2
The Bulldogs rolled to the Mid-Willamette Conference road win.
WAHS (3-0) outgained Central 436 to 135 and had a balanced attack with 239 yards on the ground.
Running back Porter Phillips had 14 carries for 99 yards and a touchdown and Zack Cehrs had 14 carries for 73 yards.
Quarterback Carson Van Dyke completed 15 of 25 passes for 197 yards and two scores, both coming in the first quarter.
The Bulldogs host South Albany next Friday.
Cascade Christian 49, Harrisburg 0
Harrisburg struggled to get its offense on track in the home loss.
The Eagles (1-2) had two first downs.
Cascade Christian led 42-0 at the half and added a touchdown in the third and the game went to a running clock at that point.
Leithan Briggs, Gabe Knox and Wyatt Perry piled up a lot of tackles on defense for Harrisburg.
The Eagles host Douglas next week.
Coquille 50, Jefferson 24
The Lions could not keep pace in the nonconference loss at Coquille.
Quarterback Issac DeLeon scored twice on runs for Jefferson.
The Lions (0-3) play at Gaston next Friday.
Other scores: South Albany 9, McKay 6; Central Linn 6, Chemawa 0; Toledo 52, Monroe 49
Cross-country
East Linn Christian Academy’s Brandon Williams won the boys race at the Champs Invite in Lebanon.
Williams finished in 16 minutes, 52.70 seconds. Teammate Ethan Slayden was sixth in 18:07.47.
Central Linn’s Toben Mast was 12th in 18:48.02 and Ryan Rowland was 14th in 18:55.48. Central Linn finished fourth and Harrisburg was sixth in the boys standings.
Central Linn won the girls title, ELCA was fourth and Harrisburg fifth.
Central Linn was led by Gemma Rowland, who placed sixth in 22:23.09. Jenna Neal was eighth in 23:25.32, Maya Rowland was ninth in 23:54.74 and Yarabett White 11th in 24:27.00.
East Linn Christian Academy was led by Bethany Pool in 12th (24:37.77), Sidney Lane in 13th (24:40.56 and Audrey Murray in 14th (24:46.84). Harrisburg’s Lexi Geoghegan was 15th in 24:58.05.
RedHawks 22nd
The South Albany boys 22nd at the Meriwether Classic in Hillsboro.
Logan Parker was the top finisher for the boys, placing 31st with a time of 16:35.80.
Water polo
The West Albany girls rolled to an 18-5 win at North Eugene.
The Bulldogs (4-5, 2-0) led 10-1 and cruised in from there.
Allie Bates led the way with five goals and three steals, Samantha Cuzick had three goals and three steals and Natalie Baas had four goals and five steals. Lexi Chido also had three steals.
Goalie Hailey Wadlington had four blocks with an assist and one steal.
West Albany plays Sprague on Monday at Illahee Country Club.
West Albany boys 8, North Eugene 6
A shorthanded West Albany boys team managed to hold off North Eugene for the road win.
WA coach Rob Nelke said the Bulldogs were down half of their starting lineup.
“We were missing a lot of kids due to sickness but we managed to scratch one out,” Nelke said.
Colby Huddleston and Ben Hugulet both had three goals and Gabe Ayala and Luke Hayes each added one.
Nash Bending had the game-clinching score with a minute and a half left.
Goalie Conner Mier finished with 10 saves.
WA (7-2, 2-0) plays Sprague on Monday at Illahee Country Club.