Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Print
Buy Now

WINSTON — Senior tailback Luke Jannsen scored three times and freshman quarterback Ely Kennel had another strong game on Friday night to pace the Eagles to a 33-8 nonleague victory at Douglas.

Jannsen rushed for 91 yards on 19 carries and scored on runs of 12 and 4 yards. He also had an 18-yard TD reception from Kennel, who was 10 of 13 for 109 yards and two scores. His other TD pass was to Vandon Haugen on a 21-yard connection.

The Eagles (2-0) resume nonleague play at Scio on Sept. 14.

Corvallis 35, North Salem 28

SALEM — The Spartans evened their record at 1-1 with a 35-28 victory over North Salem in a Mid-Willamette Conference/Special District 3 game at NSHS.

The Spartans resume league action at Crescent Valley on Sept. 14.

Lebanon 37, Dallas 16

LEBANON — The Warriors improved to 2-0 in the Mid-Willamette Conference/Special District 3 with the convincing win at Heath Stadium.

The Warriors travel to Crescent Valley on Sept. 14 in their next league game.

Monroe 20, Grant Union 8

JOHN DAY — Colton Sutton rushed for 121 yards on 18 carries to lead the Dragons to the big nonleague win.

Freshman quarterback Brody Ballard scored on a 5-yard run and also tossed a 7-yard scoring pass to Eric Teran to account for two TDs. Dylan Irvin scored on a 20-yard scamper for Monroe, and Trevor Wells scored a two-point conversion.

It was the second straight road win for Monroe (2-0), which prevailed at Sheridan on Aug. 21. The Dragons host Toledo in their home opener on Sept. 14.

Harrisburg 48, Blanchet Catholic 13

HARRISBURG — The Eagles remained undefeated by rolling to their second lopsided win of the season in the nonleague encounter.

Harrisburg faces a sterner test on Sept. 14 when it travels to Cascade Christian for a game against the defending 3A state champions.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Rainier 39, Scio 0

RAINIER — The Trojans handled Scio in the nonleague game.

The Loggers (0-2), who lost a 21-20 heartbreaker at Molalla on Aug. 31 in their season opener, host Santiam Christian on Sept. 14 in their home debut.

Philomath 33, Siuslaw 8

FLORENCE — The Warriors improved to 2-0 with the impressive road win. They resume road action at Elmira on Sept. 14.

Volleyball

West Albany swept North Salem and South Albany on Thursday in Mid-Willamette Conference matches at South Albany. Set scores were 25-16, 25-17, 25-14 vs. North Salem and 25-10, 26-24, 25-12 vs. South Albany.

The Bulldogs (3-1, 3-1) play in the Central Catholic Tournament at Salem on Saturday.

South Albany lost 3-2 to North Salem in the other match. Set scores were 15-25, 25-21, 25-20, 23-25, 15-10. South (1-4, 0-3) plays at the Canby Tournament on Saturday. 

0
0
0
0
0