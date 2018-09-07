WINSTON — Senior tailback Luke Jannsen scored three times and freshman quarterback Ely Kennel had another strong game on Friday night to pace the Eagles to a 33-8 nonleague victory at Douglas.
Jannsen rushed for 91 yards on 19 carries and scored on runs of 12 and 4 yards. He also had an 18-yard TD reception from Kennel, who was 10 of 13 for 109 yards and two scores. His other TD pass was to Vandon Haugen on a 21-yard connection.
The Eagles (2-0) resume nonleague play at Scio on Sept. 14.
Corvallis 35, North Salem 28
SALEM — The Spartans evened their record at 1-1 with a 35-28 victory over North Salem in a Mid-Willamette Conference/Special District 3 game at NSHS.
The Spartans resume league action at Crescent Valley on Sept. 14.
Lebanon 37, Dallas 16
LEBANON — The Warriors improved to 2-0 in the Mid-Willamette Conference/Special District 3 with the convincing win at Heath Stadium.
The Warriors travel to Crescent Valley on Sept. 14 in their next league game.
Monroe 20, Grant Union 8
JOHN DAY — Colton Sutton rushed for 121 yards on 18 carries to lead the Dragons to the big nonleague win.
Freshman quarterback Brody Ballard scored on a 5-yard run and also tossed a 7-yard scoring pass to Eric Teran to account for two TDs. Dylan Irvin scored on a 20-yard scamper for Monroe, and Trevor Wells scored a two-point conversion.
It was the second straight road win for Monroe (2-0), which prevailed at Sheridan on Aug. 21. The Dragons host Toledo in their home opener on Sept. 14.
Harrisburg 48, Blanchet Catholic 13
HARRISBURG — The Eagles remained undefeated by rolling to their second lopsided win of the season in the nonleague encounter.
Harrisburg faces a sterner test on Sept. 14 when it travels to Cascade Christian for a game against the defending 3A state champions.
Rainier 39, Scio 0
RAINIER — The Trojans handled Scio in the nonleague game.
The Loggers (0-2), who lost a 21-20 heartbreaker at Molalla on Aug. 31 in their season opener, host Santiam Christian on Sept. 14 in their home debut.
Philomath 33, Siuslaw 8
FLORENCE — The Warriors improved to 2-0 with the impressive road win. They resume road action at Elmira on Sept. 14.
Volleyball
West Albany swept North Salem and South Albany on Thursday in Mid-Willamette Conference matches at South Albany. Set scores were 25-16, 25-17, 25-14 vs. North Salem and 25-10, 26-24, 25-12 vs. South Albany.
The Bulldogs (3-1, 3-1) play in the Central Catholic Tournament at Salem on Saturday.
South Albany lost 3-2 to North Salem in the other match. Set scores were 15-25, 25-21, 25-20, 23-25, 15-10. South (1-4, 0-3) plays at the Canby Tournament on Saturday.