Santiam Christian rolled to a 6-0 nonconference girls soccer win against De La Salle North Catholic at SC.
Bailey Kniebuehler and Sophey Roberts both scored two goals and Trinity Beck and Audrey Miller each had one for SC.
Goalie Kailey Gurr had two saves.
SC (6-0, 1-0) travels to Creswell on Tuesday.
Other scores: Rogue River 6, Central Linn 3
Cross-country
Brody Bushnell took first in the boys race and led the Philomath High boys to first at the Harrier’s Challenge in Cottage Grove.
Bushnell finished in 17 minutes, 17 seconds. PHS teammate Grant Hellesto was fourth in 17:44 and Justin Enghauser was ninth in 18:24.
The Jefferson boys finished eighth.
PHS’ Hannah Hernandez won the girls race in 19:50 and the Warriors finished second.
Philomath’s Rivers Nuno was fourth in 21:40 and Madison Bushnell was ninth in 22:23.