Prep roundup: Santiam Christian, Monroe drop volleyball matches

Santiam Christian High was swept at home Monday by fellow 3A school Horizon Christian in a nonconference volleyball match.

Set scores were 25-22, 25-13, 25-21.

SC (0-1) opens PacWest Conference play Sept. 6 at Scio.

Pleasant Hill 3, Monroe 2

The 2A Dragons lost a nonleague home match to the 3A Billies.

Set scores were 25-15, 23-25, 25-16, 20-25, 15-10.

Boys soccer score: Sweet Home 5, Klamath Union 2

Girls soccer score: Klamath Union 8, Sweet Home 2

REPORT SCORES: Email scores, results, stats and highlights to mvsports@lee.net.

