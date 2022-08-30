Prep roundup: Santiam Christian, Monroe drop volleyball matches

Santiam Christian High was swept at home Monday by fellow 3A school Horizon Christian in a nonconference volleyball match.
Set scores were 25-22, 25-13, 25-21.
SC (0-1) opens PacWest Conference play Sept. 6 at Scio.
Pleasant Hill 3, Monroe 2
The 2A Dragons lost a nonleague home match to the 3A Billies.
Set scores were 25-15, 23-25, 25-16, 20-25, 15-10.
Boys soccer score: Sweet Home 5, Klamath Union 2
Girls soccer score: Klamath Union 8, Sweet Home 2
