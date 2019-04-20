JEWELL — The Jefferson High girls finished fourth and the boys sixth at the Jewell Invitational track and field meet on Saturday.
Kira Sabin won the 3,000 meters in 13 minutes, 7.58 seconds and finished second in the 800 in 2:40.75 for the Lions.
Hannah Grantom was second in the 300 hurdles in 57.40 and third in the 100 hurdles in 18.96. She was also second in the pole vault with a mark of 6 feet, 3 inches.
Sierra Reeves finished third in the shot put (26-11½) and Coral Davis was fourth (26-2½). Reeves was second in the discus with a toss of 76-1.
For the boys, O’Ryan Hutley was second in the javelin with a throw of 131-6 and Leon Romo was second in the long jump in 19-5½ and second in the triple jump with a leap of 38-2.
The 4x100 relay team was third in 53.25.
Softball
DAYS CREEK — Central Linn swept its 2A/1A Special District 3 softball doubleheader at Days Creek to make it 14 straight wins on Saturday.
The Cobras won the opener 32-6 in five innings and the nightcap 16-1, also in five innings.
CL (15-1, 8-0) is at Lowell on Wednesday.
Boys lacrosse
BEAVERTON — West Albany took an 18-14 win against Aloha on Friday.
Maverick Lyon had nine goals and three assists. Diego Ramirez had two goals and seven assists and Zachary Cisneros, Hunter Williams, Blaine Kuhnert all had two goals.
The Bulldogs (9-2) are at home on Tuesday for league action against McNary.
Girls lacrosse
Corvallis fell to Churchill 7-4 in a nonleague game on Friday.
Daphne Reisdorf had three goals for Corvallis and Julianna Perez added one.
Morgan Campbell had 13 saves.
Corvallis plays Sheldon on Tuesday.