Ryan Patrick allowed just two hits and one earned run with four strikeouts in nearly five innings on the mound and Nic Sheley went the rest of the way with two strikeouts as the South Albany High baseball team edged Dallas 3-2 in a Mid-Willamette Conference win on Monday.
The RedHawks scored the eventual winning run on an error in the fifth inning.
Tyler Seiber reached base twice, stole two bases and scored twice for South (6-10, 2-4).
The RedHawks are back in action Tuesday, finishing up their game against Corvallis that was stopped in the fourth inning Friday because of weather. The Spartans lead 7-3.
South then is at Dallas on Wednesday and at North Salem on Friday.
Crescent Valley 5, North Salem 2
SALEM — The Raiders scored five times in the seventh to pull out the Mid-Willamette Conference road win,
Ian Gimino had a sacrifice fly and Dez Holmes drove in a run with a bunt single to tie it before Roam Neff drove in the eventual game-winner with a squeeze bunt.
Taylor Holder was 2 for 4 with a triple and Sawyer Cleveland tossed a complete game, scattering eight hits and striking out five with one walk while allowing no earned runs.
CV (15-1, 5-1) is home against North Salem at 5 p.m. Wednesday.
Santiam Christian 10, Harrisburg 2
HARRISBURG — Eli Kennel had a three-run home run, drove in four runs and scored three and Mason Wirth went 3 for 5 with a triple and 2 RBIs to lead SC to the 3A Special District 3 win.
The Eagles trailed 2-0 going into the fourth but came up with four runs. The rally was sparked by Josh Verdeyen's bunt single down the line that loaded the bases.
SC went on to add three in the fifth on Kennel's homer for a 7-2 lead.
"That broke the game open," SC coach Matt Nosack said.
Joe MaQatish gave up three hits while striking out 10 for SC (12-4, 3-2), which is at Yamhill-Carlton on Wednesday.
Kyle Davis went 2 for 2 with a run scored for Harrisburg (5-7, 2-3), which hosts La Pine on Wednesday.
Sweet Home 2, Cascade 1
SWEET HOME — The Huskies earned the win in the Oregon West Conference pitchers' duel to improve to 11-5 overall and 9-1 in conference play.
Sweet Home is at Cascade on Wednesday.
Softball
ADAIR VILLAGE — Hailee Johnson was 2 for 4 with a three-run home run and TJ McGill was 3 for 5 with four RBIs as the Harrisburg High softball team cruised to a 24-5 five-inning win over Santiam Christian in the Mountain Valley Conference game.
Taylor Bennett was 3 for 3 for Harrisburg, which was coming off a 12-2 win over SC last Wednesday.
Harrisburg (9-7, 4-1) hosts La Pine on Wednesday night,
SC (6-9, 2-3) hosts Dayton on Wednesday.
Sweet Home 16, Sisters 6
SWEET HOME — The Huskies won the Oregon West Conference game in six innings.
Sweet Home (13-5, 9-2) has won eight of nine and hosts Newport on Wednesday.
Philomath 5, Newport 4
PHILOMATH — The Warriors edged the Cubs to remain atop the Oregon West Conference standings.
Philomath (13-6, 10-1) has won six straight and hosts Woodburn on Wednesday.
W. Christian 8, Scio 6
SALEM — The Loggers dropped their third in four games after winning their first seven games.
Scio is at North Valley on Tuesday and hosts Gervais on Wednesday in nonleague games.
Monroe 13, Oakridge 0
OAKRIDGE — The Dragons cruised to the 2A/1A Special District 3 road win.
Monroe (6-5, 5-3) has won four straight and hosts Yoncalla for a doubleheader at 10 a.m. Saturday.
Boys golf
LEBANON — Crescent Valley had four golfers score even par or better as the Raiders cruised to the team title at Monday’s Mid-Willamette Conference boys golf tournament at Mallard Creek.
Conner Andberg had a 32 on the front nine and finished with a 2-under 70 to share medalist honors with teammate Seth King.
Matt Zaback shot a 1-under 71 to take third while teammate Michael Gray tied for fourth with Corvallis’ Cole Rueck and West Albany’s Brock Nelson with even-par 72s.
The Raiders easily won the team title with a 5-under 283.
West Albany was second with a 309 while Corvallis was third with a 337. Lebanon placed fifth with a 407 and South Albany was eighth with a 485.
Andrew Liles had a 77 for the Bulldogs while Trenton Crow and Grant Meon each had 80s.
Zach Montagne had an 81 for Corvallis while Simon Rodriguez added an 89 and Mateo Rodriguez a 95 for the Spartans.
Jack Meiner led Lebanon with an 87 and Logan Merry an 82 for South Albany.
Girls golf
Senior Hannah McClure shot a season-best 91 at Trysting Tree to help the West Albany girls golf team win the Mid-Willamette Conference meet.
Fellow seniors Anna Schweitzer (85) and Jayden Cook 118 contributed to the scoring as sophomore Lexi Chido finished the scoring for West with a 119.
“The girls have been amazing this season,” coach Matt Boase said. “They had already secured a spot in the state tournament, but they keep trying to play better. Last week Hannah told a member of her group she was just trying to get under 100, and then shoots a 91.”
West Albany’s 413 was 22 shots better than its previous season-best.
Other team results were not available at the time.
Boys tennis
The Philomath High boys tennis team improved to 7-1 overall and 5-1 in league play with a 7-1 win over Cascade.
Colton Beckstead remained undefeated in league matches by winning in three sets at No. 1 singles. Dylan Bell (3) and Noah Aynes (4) also won in singles play.
The teams of Luke Haslam and Nick Stucki (1); Bryce Beeton and Nathaniel Workman (2); Alec Stucki and Jeremy Alston (3); and Filip Furubeth and Logan Wade (4) all won in doubles action.
The Warriors travel to Estacada on Tuesday.
Girls tennis
West Albany swept the singles matches and held off South Albany for a 5-3 Mid-Willamette Conference dual meet win.
Sarah Aufranc defeated Rabekah Moffit 6-3, 6-2 at No. 1 singles.
South Albany’s No. 1 doubles team of Ambri Burton and Kaylee Humphries lost the first set to Maggie Berry and Avery Nahorniak 6-0. They responded by taking the next two sets 6-4 and 6-4 to win the match.
The Bulldogs travel to North Salem Tuesday while South Albany hosts Lebanon Thursday.
Track and field
WALDPORT — Monroe’s Zach Young won the 400 meters (52.29 seconds), javelin (147 feet, 3 inches) and the long jump (20-3) in the Dragons’ three-way meet against Waldport on Lowell on Monday.
Dylan Lynn was second in the 100 (11.92) and third in the 400 (56.16).
Christian Garcia won the shot put (50-9) and the discus (132-8) while teammate Darren Parker was second in the shot (39-8½) and the discus (106-9).
On the girls side, Kyndal Martin won the 100 (13.71), the 100 hurdles (16.98) and the long jump (16-4¼), while Laura Young won the shot (36-6), discus (104-3, a PR), was second in the 1,500 (7:28.13, a PR) and was third in the javelin (78-7).
Mirtha Lopez won the triple jump (36-6½) and the 200 (27.89); Ashlie Sanchez was second in the 100 (14.11) and third in the 200 (29.71); and Julia Schindler won the javelin (85-9) and was second in the discus (91-0).