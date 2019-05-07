Crescent Valley shot the top round of the day for the second day in a row and the Raiders won the title at the Special District 2 5A boys regional golf tournament at Trysting Tree.
CV compiled a 305-306—611 score at the nine-team event. Corvallis (341-328—669) was second and West Albany (343-331—674) was third; CHS and West also advanced to the state tournament.
The 5A state tournament is scheduled for May 13-14 at Trysting Tree.
CV's Matthew Zaback was second in the medalist competition with a 71—74-145. Seth King of CV was third at 77-72—149, Cole Rueck of CHS was fourth at 74-77—151 and CV's Michael Gray was fifth at 78-74—152.
CV's Connor Sandberg was 14th at 170 and Jake Graff was 23rd at 176. Other finishers for CHS were Zach Montague, seventh at 159; Mateo Rodriguez, 25th at 176; Simon Rodriguez, 38th at 183 and Vance John, 46th at 199.
Brock Nelson led West Albany by taking eighth at 160. Andrew Liles was ninth at 164; Grant Moen was 21st at 175; Jonah Willard was 33rd at 179, and Trenton Crow was 35th at 180.
South Albany's Logan Merry was 32nd at 178. He was the lone player for the RedHawks.
Baseball
HALSEY — Monroe won its 16th consecutive game by topping Central Linn 12-3 in a Special District 3 game at CLHS.
Eric Teran was 3 for 4 with three runs, two RBIs and a double for Monroe. He also struck out 10 in four innings on the mound.
Dylan Irwin, Brody Ballard, Carson Brayton and Hayden Wisehart had two hits each. Wisehart had three RBIs, Ballard scored three times and Irwin and Brayton scored twice. Brayton also doubled.
Justin Krabill was 3 for 4 with a run, a double and an RBI for the Cobras. Chris Hart was 2 for 4 with a run.
The Dragons (19-1, 13-0) host Mohawk and Central Linn (12-5, 9-4) hosts Regis on Friday in each team's final league game.
Philomath 18, Woodburn 2
WOODBURN — Philomath topped Woodburn in a five-inning Oregon West Conference matchup.
The Warriors (15-10, 12-5) conclude the regular season by hosting Woodburn on Thursday.
Regis 10, Jefferson 7
STAYTON — The homestanding Rams edged Jefferson in the Special District 3 game. The Lions (10-11, 8-5) host Scio on Wednesday in a nonleague game in their next start.
Softball
Trinity Holden and Nicole Bender were each 3 for 4 to lead Lebanon to a 10-4 victory over Corvallis in a Mid-Willamette Conference game at Will Keim Field.
Holden also doubled for the Warriors (13-8, 7-5), who resume MWC play against North Salem at Wallace Marine Park on Friday.
Maddie Morrison doubled and singled, Katie Dunn singled twice and Ruby Krebs doubled for CHS (7-11-1, 6-6). The Spartans play at West Albany on Wednesday.
North Salem 11, Crescent Valley 1
SALEM — North Salem won the Mid-Willamette Conference game at Wallace Marine Park. The Raiders (2-12, 0-11) resume MWC play at Central on Wednesday.
Dallas 18, South Albany 0
Abby Sadowsky had the lone hit for the RedHawks in the Mid-Willamette Conference loss to the Dragons. South Albany (5-15, 4-8) resumes MWC action at North Salem on Wednesday.
Philomath 2, Newport 1
NEWPORT — The Warriors edged the Cubs in an Oregon West Conference battle. PHS (17-8, 4-3) concludes the regular season by hosting Woodburn on Thursday.
Yamhill-Carlson 7, Scio 4
SCIO — The Loggers completed the PacWest Conference season by falling to the Tigers. Scio (11-6, 3-5) play a nonleague game at Salem Academy on Friday in their next start.
Track & field
West Albany's Aiden Paul won the shot (44-9) and the discus (174-9) to lead the boys in a Mid-Willamette Conference triangular with North Salem and Central at Memorial Stadium. Team scores were not available.
Chase Reynolds won the 100 (11:30); Mitchell Morse won the javelin (149-9) and the Bulldogs won both relays.
Annie Berry won the 800 (2:26.52) for the West girls. Other victors were Megumi Ludlow in the 3000 (11:58.48); Alyssa Walls in the javelin (123-6); Brooke Donner in the pole vault (9-0); Tiffany Forrest in the triple jump (34-6¼) and the 1600 relay team.