Crescent Valley went 1-2 in the girls race and 2-3 in the boys race Wednesday to sweep the team titles with a pair of 21-point wins in a six-team cross-country meet at Crystal Lake Sports Park.
CV’s Sophie Fisher won the girls race, covering the 5,000-meter (3.1-mile) course in 19 minutes, 56.4 seconds. Teammate Sunitha Black (20:14) was second and Geneva Wolfe (20:27) fourth.
Vivienne McFarland Price (20:30) was fifth and Zoey Bailey (21:00) seventh to lead Corvallis to second in the team standings. Lebanon’s Amy Workman (20:56) was sixth to help the Warriors to fourth.
Daisy Hooley (39th, 25:14) led South Albany to fifth and Emmily Cheek (28th, 23:43) led Harrisburg to sixth.
Lebanon’s Jadon Roth won the boys race in 17:12 as the Warriors took fourth. Crescent Valley’s Blake Byer (17:13) and Cade Byer (17:21) were second and third, respectively to lead the Raiders. Silverton was second.
Corvallis’ Raymond Ingersoll (eighth, 17:31) led the Spartans to eighth.
Tad Christiansen (25th, 18:26) helped Harrisburg to fifth. South Albany’s Ethan Chadwick (35th, 19:19) led the RedHawks to sixth.
MWC meet
SALEM — The West Albany girls finished second at a four-team Mid-Willamette Conference meet hosted by North Salem.
The Bulldogs were led by Megumi Ludlow, who finished second in 21 minutes, 2.41 seconds. Teammate Petra Christensen was sixth in 22:51.53.
The West Albany boys finished fourth with Ethan Tyler coming in ninth with a time of 18:44.84.
Boys soccer
SISTERS — Philomath couldn't keep pace with Sisters as they dropped a tight 2-1 contest.
Philomath (5-4-3, 4-4-2) travel to Newport on Thursday.
West Albany drops two
The Bulldogs dropped their third straight game with a 4-0 MWC loss to Silverton at WAHS.
West Albany fell 4-0 to Central on Tuesday evening.
The Bulldogs (6-6, 2-4) host Dallas on Thursday.
Girls Soccer
PHILOMATH — Philomath pushed its winning streak to eight games with a 2-0 victory over Sisters.
The Warriors (9-2-1, 7-1-1) host Newport on Thursday.
Volleyball
TURNER — Sweet Home pushed its winning streak to seven with a three-set victory over Cascade on Wednesday night.
Set scores were 25-12, 25-15, 25-13.
The Huskies (17-2, 10-0) will look to stay unbeaten in Oregon West Conference play on Monday as they host Sisters.