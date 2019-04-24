The Crescent Valley High baseball team remained undefeated in Mid-Willamette Conference play Wednesday by defeating North Salem 12-2 at Tim Wirth Memorial Field.
Ethan Krupp pitched six innings, struck out eight, allowed one hit and had two hits to lead CV. Ben Leid was 3 for 4 with two doubles and Taylor Holder, Ian Gimino and Damian Avalos had two hits apiece.
It was the sixth win in a row for CV (16-1, 6-0). The Raiders host Central on Friday.
Corvallis 8, Lebanon 3
Corvallis won its third straight Mid-Willamette Conference game by topping Lebanon at Taylor Field.
Will Fehrenbacher and Ethan Hurt doubled for CHS; Hurt's drove in two runs. Pitcher Bora Haller allowed three unearned runs in six innings and got the win.
The Spartans (6-11, 3-5) host West Albany on Friday and Lebanon (4-12, 1-8) hosts North Salem on May 1.
Dallas 4, South Albany 1
DALLAS — The Dragons edged South in the Mid-Willamette Conference game. South (6-12, 2-6) visits North Salem on Friday.
La Pine 12, Harrisburg 7
HARRISBURG — La Pine topped the Eagles in a Special District 3 game.
Dax Bennett went 3-for-4 with two RBIs and a run and Trever Dilley went 3-for-4 with two runs and an RBI for Harrisburg.
Harrisburg (5-8, 2-4) hosts Pleasant Hill on Friday.
Santiam Christian 21, Yamhill-Carlton 2
YAMHILL — Santiam Christian overpowered the Tigers in a nonleague game at Y-C. The Eagles (13-4) return to Special District 3 play on Friday when they host La Pine.
Cascade 18, Sweet Home 5
TURNER — Cascade roughed up Sweet Home in an Oregon West Conference game stopped in the sixth inning by the 10-run rule.
The Huskies (11-6, 9-2) host Cascade on Thursday in the series finale.
Regis 20-11, Scio 16-1
STAYTON — Regis won a suspended game and then topped Scio in five innings in the regularly-scheduled contest to sweep the nonleague doubleheader.
The opener was the completion of a game suspended back on March 18 with the score tied 16-16 in the eighth inning.
Scio (4-14) resumes PacWest Conference play at Yamhill-Carlton on Monday.
Softball
Mahayla Gamble and McKenzie Kosmicki combined on a one-hit shutout to lead West Albany to a 19-0 home victory over Crescent Valley in a Mid-Willamette Conference game.
Kosmicki was 4 for 4 with a homer and six RBIs and Gamble homered, had four RBIs and fanned seven of the nine hitters she faced. Presley Jantzi and Haily Greening each homered.
It was the seventh win in a row for West (14-2, 7-0), which hosts Lebanon on Friday.
Kaylee Laam had the lone hit for the Raiders (2-8, 0-7), who play at Dallas on Friday.
Corvallis 16, Silverton 11
SILVERTON — The Spartans held off the Foxes for the Mid-Willamette Conference road win.
Calla Krummel had a double and home run, Sydney Conklin went 4 for 4 with a double and three singles and Jada Bratsouleas had a double and two singles for the Spartans.
“It was back and forth,” CHS coach Sami Arnst said. “Both teams hit the ball pretty well.”
Corvallis (4-10-1) plays at North Salem on Tuesday.
Lebanon 8, South Albany 7
Taylor Edwards homered twice, doubled and drove in six runs to lead the Warriors over host South Albany in a Mid-Willamette Conference game.
Tabby Bottenmiller was 3-for-4 with three RBIs, two runs and a double, Abby Sadowsky tripled, singled, scored and drove in a run and Blake Barbee had two hits and an RBI for the RedHawks.
Edwards and South's Ellen Beasley each pitched complete games, allowed three earned runs, and struck out nine.
Lebanon (10-6, 4-3) is at West Albany and South (4-11, 3-4) visits Central on Friday.
Sweet Home 7, Newport 4
SWEET HOME — The Huskies won their fifth game in a row by topping Newport in the Oregon West Conference game.
The Huskies (14-5, 10-2) travel to Woodburn on Thursday.
Central Linn 19, Lowell 0
LOWELL — Central Linn won its 15th straight game by topping Lowell in a Special District 3 contest stopped after five innings by the 10-run rule.
The Cobras (16-1, 9-0) have scored in double figures in 14 of their 15 straight wins. They host Oakland in a league doubleheader on Friday.
Philomath 16, Woodburn 1
PHILOMATH — Philomath made quick work of Woodburn, taking the Oregon West Conference game in five innings to stretch its winning streak to seven games.
Philomath (14-6, 11-1) has scored in double figures in six of its last seven games. It hosts Stayton on Thursday.
Dayton 13, Santiam Christian 3
ADAIR VILLAGE — Dayton handed the Eagles their fourth consecutive loss in the nonleague game. SC (6-10) returns to Special District 3 action on Friday when it hosts La Pine.
Colton 16, Jefferson 2
COLTON — Jefferson fell in a Special District 3 game stopped after five innings by the mercy rule. The Lions (4-9, 3-4) resume league play Friday at Kennedy.
Harrisburg 9, La Pine 4
HARRISBURG — Harrisburg won its third game in a row by topping La Pine in the Mt. Valley Conference contest. The Eagles (10-7, 5-1) resume league play on Friday hosting Pleasant Hill.
Boys golf
Crescent Valley edged Lake Oswego 301-303 to take first place at the High School Preview tournament at Trysting Tree.
Seth King led the Raiders with a 72, good for third place. Michael Gray and Matt Zaback shot 73s and tied for fourth place; CV's other scorers were Connor Sandberg and Jake Graff, who shot 83s.
Corvallis placed 13th with a 340 team total, led by Cole Rueck's 80. Other CHS scorers were Simon Rodriguez (85), Zach Montagne (86) and Mateo Rodriguez (89).
West Albany (325) took ninth. Andrew Liles shot 77; Brock Nelson and Grant Moen shot 80 and 81, respectively. Jonah Willard shot 87.
South Albany (469) took 22nd; individual scores were not available.
Boys tennis
Corvallis High took the Mid-Willamette Conference dual meet title with a win against Silverton.
The Spartans finished conference play at 8-0.
Against Silverton, the Spartans swept the singles matches and lost the doubles, but won the match by taking an extra set in the second doubles match.
Lukas Reinhenobbe defeated Dylan Pool 6-2, 6-1 at No. 1 singles for CHS.
Crescent Valley 6, Silverton 2
Crescent Valley defeated Silverton 6-2 on Tuesday in a Mid-Willamette Conference match at CV to improve to 5-1 in league play.
Singles winners were Bojan Soskic (1), Max Solensky (2), and Jacob Eckroth (3). Doubles winners were Kevin Dai and Todd Meng (1), Ronny Junkins and Evan Kooyman (2), and Michael Gu and Cole Laureano (3).
Philomath 7, Stayton 1
PHILOMATH — The Warriors swept the doubles and only lost one of the singles matches in the make-up Oregon West Conference dual. Philomath (10-1, 7-1) hosts Madras on Thursday.
Singles winners were Colton Beckstead, Dylan Bell and Bryce Beeton. Doubles winners were Luke Haslam/Nick Stucki, Alec Stucki/Jeremy Alston, Nathaniel Workman/Noah Aynes and Filip Furubeth/Logan Wade.
Girls tennis
SILVERTON — The Corvallis High tied Silverton 4-4 but lost in a 9-8 set tiebreaker.
Corvallis' Journey Lipscomb defeated Rachel Looney 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 singles and Anna Kern and Olivia McGough defeated Alyssa Khieu and Aneisa Fink, 6-2, 6-0 at No. 1 doubles.
Corvallis heads to the Bend Tournament on Friday to play 6A teams.
Track and field
TURNER — Philomath’s Melia Morton, Alivia Pittman and Maggie Ross each won two individual girls events and helped the Warriors claim the 4x100-meter relay title Wednesday in a four-team meet at Cascade.
Morton was first in the 400 (1 minute, 4.46 seconds) and long jump (14 feet, 4¾ inches), Pittman in the 100 hurdles (16.79) and 300 hurdles (49.96) and Ross in the 100 (12.83) and 200 (26.98). The relay won in 52.52.
Philomath’s Jeremy Schaffer (pole vault, 13-0) and Andrew Mecham (100, 11.90) were individual boys winners and ran on the winning 4x400 relay (3:50.44).
Sorah leads Eagles
Santiam Christian's Brennan Sorah won the 100 hurdles (15.93) and 300 (42.43) hurdles at a Special District 2 triangular meet at Crescent Valley. Willamina and Salem Academy also competed; team scores were not available.
Trevor Oxenrider won the 400 (56.65), Austin Bradford won the 800 (2:28.75) and Ian Smith won the high jump (6-1) for SC. The 1600 relay team also took first (4:14,.01).
Emily Bourne won the shot (32-5) and high jump (4-11) for the girls. Crystel Smith won the 100 (13.52), Ann Livingston won the 800 (2:41.86) and Ainsley Beam won the 1600 (5:55.91).
Spartans take third
Corvallis High's boys and girls each placed third at a Mid-Willamette Conference triangular at Bob Holt Stadium. Silverton won and Central placed second at both meets.
Sebbie Law won the 400 (51.06) for the boys and Ana Bechtel took the discus (99-4) for the girls. They were CHS's only event winners.
Bucher sparks Harrisburg
CRESWELL — Harrisburg's Hope Bucher won the shot (32-0), discus (94-3) and javelin (99-4) to lead the Eagles to third place at a Special District 4 North Regjon meet at Creswell.
Harrisburg's boys won the 1600 relay (3:45.90) and placed fourth.
Lacrosse
The Corvallis girls defeated Sheldon 9-4 on Tuesday night. Daphne Reisdorf led CHS with four goals; other scorers were Maysam Abugrain, Lily He, Luciana Paventy, Julianna Perez and Lily Bakkom.
Corvallis hosts Southridge and Grant on Saturday.
West Albany 16, McNary 2
The Bulldogs got four goals and three assists from Diego Ramirez in the lopsided home win Tuesday. Hunter Williams had three goals and two assists and Maverick Lyon had three goals and an assist.
Nick Renyer and Donovan Weddle added two goals each; Hunter Hampl and Blaine Kuhnert scored once.
The Bulldogs host Sisters on Saturday.