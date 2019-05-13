The Crescent Valley High boys golf team built a commanding lead on Monday in the opening round of the state 5A Tournament at the Trysting Tree Golf Club.
The Raiders shot a 23-over-par 307 and will take an 18-stroke lead over second-place Corvallis heading into Tuesday final 18-hole round. The Spartans shot a 325 team score; West Albany is third at 326.
CV’s Michael Gray is tied for second place in the medalist race with a 1-over-par 72. He trails Ridgeview’s Isaac Buerger by one stroke.
CV’s Matthew Zaback is fourth with a 3-over 74. Seth King is tied for ninth at 7-over 78; Conner Sandberg is tied for 19th at 12-over 83. Jake Graff is tied for 26th at 14-over 85, but his score did not count toward the CV team total.
Cole Rueck and Zach Montagne led Corvallis with 78s, good for a ninth-place tie with King and three other competitors. Mateo Rodriguez is tied for 19th at 83; Simon Rodriguez is tied for 30th at 86. Vance John shot a 98 but his round did not count toward the Spartans’ team score.
Brock Nelson paced West Albany with a 4-over 75, good for a three-way tie for fifth place. Trenton Crow is tied for 17th at 81; Andrew Liles and Grant Moen are in a four-way tie for 26th at 85. Jonah Willard shot a 21-over 92 but his round did not count toward the Bulldogs’ team total.
3A/2A1/A boys
CRESWELL — East Linn Christian is in 12th place after the opening round of the 3A/2A/1A state tournament at the Emerald Valley Golf Club. The Eagles shot a 463 team total and trail leader Oregon Episcopal by 117 strokes heading into Tuesday’s second round.
Grayson Fisher shot a 110 to lead the Eagles. Jonnie Walusiak shot a 112, Chance Lister a 119 and Eric Zhang a 122.
Girls golf
BANKS — West Albany is in fourth place and South Albany is in seventh place following Monday’s opening round at the OSAA 5A state girls golf tournament at the Quail Valley Golf Course in Banks.
The Bulldogs shot a 403 team score and trail first-round leader North Bend by 97 strokes heading into today’s final 18-hold round. South Albany shot a 459.
West’s Anna Schweitzer shot as 12-over 84 and trails leader Megan George of Pendleton by four strokes. Hannah McClure is tied for ninth at 95; Jayden Cook is tied for 31st at 111 and Madi White is tied for 36th at 113. Lexi Chido shot a 115 and is in 39th place; her score did not count toward West’s team total.
Jessica Armfield shot a 102 to pace South Albany; she is tied for 14th. Destinee Henthorne is tied for 25th at 107; Emma Houdek is tied for 34th at 112. Avery Sayre is 43rd at 138 and Emma Betterton is 44th at 157; their scores did not count toward South’s team total.
CV’s Menzie Still played as an individual and is 11th at 99; teammate Katie Duncan is tied for 20th at 106.
Corvallis High’s Judy Shu is tied for 14th at 102 and Lebanon’s Alexis Glaser is 27th at 109.
4A/3A/2A/1A tournament
REDMOND — Sweet Home is in 11th place after the opening day of the 4A/3A/2A/1A tournament at the Eagle Crest Ridge Course in Redmond. The Huskies shot a 516 team total and trail leader St. Mary’s by 209 strokes.
Brook Womack shot a 112 to lead Sweet Home. Maren Weld (127), Lexi Schilling (137) and Bailey Womack (140) rounded out the team scoring.
Baseball
Crescent Valley remained in contention to defend its Mid-Willamette Conference title by edging West Albany 6-5 at Tim Wirth Field.
The win split the series, as West won the opener 2-1 at Memorial Field on May 10.
Sawyer Cleveland went 3 for 3 with two doubles, a triple and two RBIs; Taylor Holder went 2 for 3 with a triple and two RBIs and Kade Hunnemuller had the game-winning hit in the fifth inning.
Roam Neff moved to 3-0 with the win in relief.
The Raiders (20-5, 10-4) and Bulldogs (15-7, 10-4) are tied for second place along with Silverton behind Central. CV hosts Dallas and West hosts Lebanon on Wednesday in the opener of each team's final regular-season series.
Corvallis 4, Silverton 3
The Spartans edged the Foxes in nine innings at Taylor Field.
Corvallis (8-17 overall, 5-11 in the MWC) play at Thurston Tuesday.
Santiam Christian 7, Pleasant Hill 5
ADAIR VILLAGE — Santiam Christian knocked off the No. 1-ranked Billies in the Special District 3 game.
Sean Riley was 2-for-3 with three RBIs and Mason Wirth pitched a complete-game seven-hitter with three strikeouts and no walks to pace SC.
The Eagles (19-6, 8-3) conclude the regular season at Creswell on Wednesday.
Harrisburg 5, Creswell 2
HARRISBURG — Harrisburg closed its regular season by defeating Creswell in the Special District 3 game. It snapped a three-game losing streak for the Eagles (7-12, 4-8).
Central Linn 4, Lowell 3
HALSEY — Central Linn advanced in the Special District 3 playoffs by edging Lowell. It was the second win in a row for the Cobras (14-5).
Lowell 7, Jefferson 6
HALSEY — The Lions fell in the 2A Special District 3 playoff game at Central Linn High School. The loss ended Jefferson's (11-13) season.
Softball
HALSEY — Central Linn defeated Monroe 16-6 in five innings in a Special District 3 playoff game. It was the second win in a row for the Cobras (23-4).
Monroe pitcher Tyler Warden gave up only four earned runs and had eight strikeouts. Ashley Sutton was 2 for 3 with a two-run homer and Ella Meza was 2 for 3 with two RBIs.
Monroe topped Mohawk 18-2 in five innings to advance to face Central Linn. Warden pitched a two-hitter and struck out eight; Sutton was 3 for 4 with four RBIs and Meza hit a grand slam.
Santiam Christian 6, Pleasant Hill 1
ADAIR VILLAGE — The Eagles tipped Pleasant Hill in the Special District 3 matchup. SC (11-12, 7-4) closes the regular season at Creswell on Wednesday.
Harrisburg 13, Creswell 3
HARRISBURG — The Eagles rolled to the Mountain Valley Conference win.
Harrisburg (15-7, 10-1) travels to Philomath for a nonconference game Friday.