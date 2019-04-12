The Crescent Valley baseball team open Mid-Willamette Conference play on Friday with a 10-2 victory over Corvallis in a Mid-Willamette Conference game at Tim Wirth Memorial Field.
Ethan Krupp had a two-run home run to get the Raiders going in the first.
Ben Leid had three hits, Walker Riney and Sawyer Cleveland both had two hits each.
"Something we've kind of been working on is having better at-bats up and down the lineup and today we did that," CV coach Ryan Starwalt said.
Ethan Hurt, Azel Bumpus and Will Fehrenbacher all singled for the Spartans.
The Raiders (11-1, 1-0) and Spartans (3-8, 0-2) face off again on Monday at Taylor Field. CHS plays a makeup MWC game at North Salem on Saturday.
Philomath 6-8, Cascade 2-3
PHILOMATH — The Warriors pushed their winning streak to three games with a doubleheader sweep of the Cougars.
Philomath (9-4, 6-1) travels to Sweet Home on Saturday.
Sweet Home 9-11, Stayton 5-2
SWEET HOME — The Huskies upped their winning streak to three games with a doubleheader sweep of the Eagles.
Sweet Home (9-4, 7-1) hosts Philomath on Saturday.
La Pine 4, Santiam Christian 1
LA PINE — Santiam Christian's seven-game winning streak was snapped by La Pine in the 3A Special District 3 game.
The Eagles (10-3, 1-1) resume Special District 3 action on Tuesday when they host Pleasant Hill.
Harrisburg 1, Pleasant Hill 0
PLEASANT HILL — Harrisburg recorded its first Mt. Valley Conference victory of the season by blanking Pleasant Hill.
Dax Bennett went 2-for-4 with a double and a run scored and Leithan Briggs went 2-for-3 for Harrisburg. Kyle Davis pitched a complete-game, three-hit shutout with six strikeouts.
The Eagles (4-6, 1-2) resume MVC action on Tuesday by hosting Creswell.
Jefferson 19, Oakridge 7
JEFFERSON — The Lions handled visiting Oakridge in a five-inning 2A/1A Special District 3 game. Jefferson (4-7, 2-1) plays at Central Linn on Monday in another league game.
Portland Christian 20, Scio 3
SCIO — Portland Christian won the nonleague game in five innings. Scio (2-11) hosts Amity on Tuesday in a PacWest Conference battle.
Softball
BONANZA — Bri Beauchamp homered twice in the opener and Central Linn defeated Bonanza 12-4 and Coquille 17-6 in the opening day of the Bonanza Tournament. The second game was stopped after the fifth inning.
Jazmine Compton, Payton Holt, Sarah Conner and Sydney Northern also homered in the win over Bonanza. Conner was 2-for-3 with three RBIs and Delaney Northern had three RBIs against Coquille.
The Cobras (9-1) have won eight straight games. They play Gold Beach at 11 a.m. and Coquille again at 1 p.m. on Saturday.
West Albany 17, Silverton 11
SILVERTON — The Bulldogs outdistanced the Foxes to take the Mid-Willamette Conference win.
Mahayla Gamble went 5 for 5 and had four RBIs. In the circle, Gamble struck out eight and gave up three hits and two runs in 5⅔ innings.
Ellie Babbitt had four hits with a home run and Riley Ramirez had four hits. The Bulldogs (10-2, 3-0) finished with 26 hits.
“We just left a lot of people on base,” WAHS coach Ryan Borde said.
The Bulldogs play at Corvallis on Wednesday.
South Albany 1, Corvallis 0
Blake Barbie doubled, singled and drove in the lone run as the RedHawks edged Corvallis in the Mid-Willamette Conference pitching duel for their third win in their last four games.
Ellen Beasley pitched a complete-game five-hitter for South, with eight strikeouts. Taylor Silbernagel was the tough-luck loser for CHS, pitching a complete-game two-hitter with eight strikeouts.
South (3-8, 2-1) hosts Dallas and CHS (3-6-1, 2-1) visits Lebanon on Tuesday in each team's next MWC game.
Lebanon 13, Crescent Valley 1
Lebanon topped Crescent Valley in a Mid-Willamette Conference game stopped after five innings by the 10-run rule.
Lebanon (8-4, 2-1) hosts Corvallis and CV (2-3, 0-2) plays North Salem at Wallace Marine Park on Tuesday in each team's next MWC game.
Philomath 10, Sweet Home 9
PHILOMATH — The Warriors fought past the Huskies for their second straight win.
Philomath (9-6, 6-1) travels to Cascade on Monday while the Huskies (9-5, 6-2) head to Stayton.
Harrisburg 13, Pleasant Hill 2
PLEASANT HILL — Harrisbsurg pounded Pleasant Hill in a five-inning Mountain Valley Conference game.
Taytum Hughes, Cynthia Downs, and Delaney Buzzard all went 4-for-4 to pace the Eagles.
The Eagles (7-6, 2-0) resume league play by hosting Creswell on Tuesday.
Santiam Christian 3, La Pine 0
LA PINE — SC shattered a scoreless tie by scoring three times in the ninth inning of its Mountain Valley Conference opener. The Eagles (5-6, 1-0) resume league play by hosting Pleasant Hill on Tuesday.
Boys tennis
West Albany swept South Albany 8-0 in a Mid-Willamette Conference match.
Singles winners for West (2-1) were Bjorn Carlson (1), Kyle Rouzaud (2), Emanuel Simpkins (3) and Cole Norlander (4).
Doubles winners were the teams of Peaslee/Ludlow (1), Schaffner/Schuerger (2), Carmichael/Morgenstern (3) and Jensen/Parker.
South Albany wins
DALLAS — The RedHawks and Dragons finished at 4-4 on Thursday but South took the tiebreaker by winning the most sets.
Corvallis 5, Crescent Valley 3
Corvallis won three of the four doubles matches to power the Spartans to the Mid-Willamette Conference victory at CHS.
Ian Cann (3) and Ethan Paul (4) won singles matches for CHS. Doubles winners were Eddie Hu/Lukas Reinhenobbe (1), Kenai Kauffman/Mateo Muro Dougherty (3) and Karl Mellinger/Bensi Liszkai (4).
Singles winners for CV were Bojan Soskic (1) and Max Solensky (2). Ronny Junkins/Evan Kooyman (3) won their doubles match.
PHS falls
SISTERS — Philomath and Sister finished at 4-4 but Sisters took the tiebreaker due to sets won.
Colton Beckstead and Noah Aynes won singles matches and the doubles were won by Luke Halam/Nick Stucki and Bryce Beeton/Nathaniel Workman for Philomath (3-1, 0-1). The Warriors compete in the Oregon Episcopal School tournament on Saturday.
Girls tennis
STAYTON — The Philomath girls rolled to a 7-1 win against Stayton.
The Warriors (6-0, 3-0) swept the singles and won the first three doubles matches. The Warriors host Sisters on Monday.
Lacrosse
The West Albany boys rolled to a 24-1 win against Corvallis in Albany on Thursday. The Bulldogs had 12 players score in the game.
West hosts Camas, Wash., on Saturday.