Prep baseball

Prep roundup: Philomath wins Oregon West baseball title outright

Philomath ensured itself an outright Oregon West Conference baseball title Saturday with a 7-3 win at Newport to close the conference schedule.

The Warriors finished a game ahead of Stayton, a team Philomath won two of three games against in Oregon West play. With the series win against Stayton, the Warriors had already clinched the Oregon West’s top seed in the state playoffs before Saturday’s contest.

Philomath (14-9, 13-2) is scheduled to host Blanchet Catholic in a nonleague game on Thursday. The Warriors will then play in the OSAA 4A round of 16.

Other baseball score: Scio 11, Amity 3

