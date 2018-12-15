COOS BAY — Philomath High used a 10-0 run in the fourth quarter to knock off Sister 42-35 in the boys third-place game of the Les Schwab South Coast Holiday Tournament on Saturday.
The Warriors were coming off a 64-58 loss to Marshfield in the semifinals on Friday,
Philomath (4-2) will play host to Tillamook on Tuesday.
Girls basketball
COOS BAY — Sage Kramer scored 19 point and the Philomath High girls basketball team took home third place at the Les Schwab South Coast Holiday Tournament with a 53-27 win over Sutherlin.
Kramer was also named to the all-tournament team.
The Warriors were coming off a 71-49 loss to Marshfield in Friday’s semifinal.
Philomath (6-2) plays host to Tillamook on Tuesday.
Corvallis 61, North Salem 48
Anna Dazey had 19 points and Sidney Williams added 12 as the Spartans pulled away in the second half to pick up the road win.
Corvallis trailed 26-25 at the half but took the lead back with a 20-12 edge in the third quarter.
The Spartans (4-1, 2-0) are at Crescent Valley on Tuesday.
Wrestling
GRANTS PASS — Sweet Home High had three individual champions and cruised to the team title at the Grants Pass Winter Kickoff wrestling tournament on Saturday.
The Huskies amassed 250 team points with Mountain View second with 202.
Tristan Spencer (126 pounds), Travis Thorpe (152) and Nich James (182) all took home individual titles for the Huskies.
Jackson Royer (138) and Boe Baxter (160) were second while Robert Watkins (132), Robbie Yunke (145) and Hayden McDonald (170) were third.
Kyle Watkins (106) and Brayden Newport (132) placed fourth with Treyson Smith (106) fifth and Bryce Porter (138) sixth.
Lebanon fifth
HILLSBORO — Chase Miller (152) and Keith Brown (220) both took home individual titles to help the Warriors to a tie for fifth place at the Liberty Invitational.
The Warriors finished with 180 team points as did Aloha. Dallas won with 289.5.
Rian Howard (113) and Wyatt Richardson (132) both placed third for Lebanon while Tucker Drummond (138) and Rafael Ramos (285) were both sixth.
Central Linn Invitational
HALSEY — Central Linn had three individual champions to highlight the Cobras’ own tournament.
Team scores were not available.
Hagen Johnson (113), Caleb Day (145) and Jimmy North (220) won titles for the Cobras while Blake Owens (126) and Justin Malone (285) were second.
Trace Owens (132) placed third with Cory Stutz (106) and Chase Merritt (138) fourth. Hunter Bain (138) was fifth and Tanner McMahon (138) and Dylan Day (220) sixth.
Monroe also had three individual champs with Louden Ballard (132, Alec Avery (170) and Carson Perdue (182) taking first for the Dragons. Dillon Greene (120) placed second while William Wyse (152) was fourth.
Jared Egbert (120), Kellen Gamache (126) and Leonardo Mondragon (160) were all sixth.