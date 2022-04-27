Prep roundup: Philomath holds off Sisters in Oregon West baseball

Philomath saw Sisters score three runs in the top of the seventh inning, but the Warriors held on for a 7-6 win in an Oregon West Conference baseball game.

Mason Stearns and Alek Russell both had two hits for the Warriors, who scored what turned out to be the winning run in the bottom of the sixth.

Russell had two doubles and Steans scored three runs. Ty May, David Griffith and Logan Carter all had two RBIs.

Philomath starting pitcher Cameron Ordway allowed five hits, three runs (two earned) and three walks with seven strikeouts in five innings.

Philomath (7-8, 6-1) plays a Thursday doubleheader at Sisters.

Santiam Christian 6, La Pine 2

Ely Kennel was 2 for 2 with a triple and three RBIs to lead the Eagles in the 3A Special District 3 home win.

Kaden Haugen pitched six innings, giving up seven hits, two runs and a walk with four strikeouts. Teammate Jadon Roth pitched the seventh for the save. Jacob Yenchik had two hits.

Santiam Christian (11-5, 4-0) plays a Friday doubleheader at La Pine.

Creswell 7, Harrisburg/Mohawk 5

Parker Hughes had two RBIs and Kaiden Roberts a double and one RBI in the Eagles’ 3A Special District 3 home loss.

Jack Lidbeck pitched 4⅓ innings, allowing three unearned runs, three hits and two walks with three strikeouts.

The Eagles (4-10, 0-7) play at Creswell on Thursday.

Other baseball scores: Scio 15, Westside Christian 0 (5); Scio 10, Westside Christian 0 (5); Monroe 9, Regis 4; Culver 14, Central Linn 3 (5)

Softball scores: Santiam Christian 12, La Pine 2; Harrisburg/Mohawk 9, Creswell 4; Sheridan 14, Central Linn 4

Girls tennis

Corvallis allowed more than two games in just three sets in an 8-0 home win against Central.

The Spartans’ singles winners were Sofia Alzugaray (6-0, 6-2), Corinna Lobscheid (6-3, 6-2), Maggie Hackethorn (6-0, 6-1) and Mishelle Noa-Guevara (6-2, 6-0).

Doubles winners were the teams of Arianna Hendler and Annaleise Earl (6-4, 6-0), Jimena Noa-Guevara and Sofia Isaias-Day (6-3, 6-2), Rose Davis and AnnaBeth Dinkins (6-2, 6-2) and Teza Ross and Jayden Brandis-Corbin (6-1, 6-1).

Philomath 8, Woodburn 0

The Warriors won two three-set doubles matches in the home victory.

Nadia Durski and Lorelei Schell won 5-7, 7-5, 10-4 at second doubles, while Sophie Robinson and Stella Neville won 4-6, 6-4, 10-3 at third doubles.

Philomath’s other doubles winners were the teams of Phoebe Dodson and K Bacho (6-1, 6-0) and Heidi Bacho and Elise Reese (6-0, 6-1).

The Warriors’ singles winners were Bailey Bell (6-0, 6-0), Adele Beckstead (6-1, 6-0), Daniella Carlisle (6-0, 6-1) and Megan Reese (6-2, 6-2).

Boys tennis

Crescent Valley’s Noah Curtis defeated South Albany’s Blaine Leichty in a competitive No. 1 singles match (5-7, 6-3, 5-7) to help the Raiders to a 5-3 Mid-Willamette Conference road win.

The other singles winners were CV’s Abe Tsai (6-7, 6-2, 6-0) and Canon Clark (6-0, 6-0) and South’s Tristyn Lopez (2-0, 2-0).

Doubles winners were CV’s Richard Wang and Luke Forrester (6-0, 6-0), South’s Jaden Gamboa and Aldo Ramirez (2-6, 7-5, 7-6), CV’s Will Rosling and Seojin Lee (6-4, 6-3) and South’s Kanaan Bennett (6-4, 6-3).

Monday, Crescent Valley won all matches in straight sets to defeat Central 4-0.

Tsai (6-1, 6-0) and Anthony TJ Dukes (6-1, 6-0) won in singles, and CV’s doubles winners were the teams of Wang and Forrester (6-0, 6-0) and Noam Raich and Joshua Peterson (6-2, 6-3).

Also Monday, Curtis won in singles (6-0, 6-0) and the team of Lee and Rosling won in doubles (6-4, 6-3) in the Raiders’ 2-0 win over North Salem.

Boys golf

Corvallis scored 319 and Crescent Valley 333 at a 6A/5A state preview tournament, the site of the state tournaments for both classifications next month.

Cole Rueck shot 71 to lead Corvallis, followed by teammates Vance John (80), Henry Gold and Colin Smith (both 84) and Jaxon Wallis (87).

Cole Rivers’ 78 led Crescent Valley. The Raiders’ other players were Tyson King (81), Philip Weiss (83), Ty Liebelt (91) and Aiden Clark (93).

Girls lacrosse

Justine Bontrager had four goals and Nikki Beers three goals and two assists as West Albany won 10-8 at McNary in Keizer in the league opener.

Kambria Bush made 16 saves in goal for the Bulldogs, who host Corvallis at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in another league game.

