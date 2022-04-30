Prep roundup: Philomath girls win Stayton Invitational track meet

Philomath High ran season-best times in winning both girls relays Saturday as the Warriors claimed the team title at the 24-team Stayton Invitational track and field meet.

The 4x400-meter relay team of Aneeka Steen, Ingrid Hellesto, Natalie Dunn and Janice Hellesto finished in 4 minutes, 8.25 seconds, the top 4A time this spring. The 4x100 relay of Ellie Morton, Dunn, Haviland Eves and Janice Hellesto ran 51.61, the No. 2 time on the 4A season list.

Sage Kramer won the discus (106-3) and javelin (113-0), and Janice Hellesto was first in the long jump (personal-best 16-7¼) and second in the 400 (1:02.09, PR).

Steen was second in the triple jump (33-5¾, PR) and third in the 400 (1:04.43). The Warriors also got second-place finishes from Dunn in the 200 (27.28) and Kateri Pindell in the 3,000 (12:04.68, PR).

Philomath’s other third-place finishers were Morton in the 100 (13.85), Malea Lattin in the 800 (2:28.08, PR) and Madison Juhl third in the discus (99-7, PR).

Central Linn's Gemma Rowland won the shot put (34-3, PR). The Cobras tied for 17th. Athena Lau was 17th in the 1,500 (5:31.19) to lead Scio, which was 24th.

The Philomath boys were fourth, led by wins from Micah Matthews in the110 hurdles (16.51) and 300 hurdles (42.91, PR) and Mateo Candanoza in the 1,500 (4:12.01, PR)

The Warriors’ 4x400 relay team of Simon King, Warwick Bushnell, Ben Hernandez and Brody Bushnell was second (3:36.39) and Hernandez was third in the 800 (2:03.51, PR).

Central Linn's Bren Schneiter was second in the triple jump (40-5) and third in the high jump (5-8). The Cobras were 12th. Carson Geneser was fifth in the long jump (20-0, PR) and seventh in the 100 (12.07) for Scio, which was 21st.

Soskis leads Spartans

Sydney Soskis led the Corvallis girls to a second-place finish at the 15-team Centennial Invitational in Gresham.

Soskis had the fastest 100 (13.07) and 200 (26.54) preliminary times (finals were not reported) and was second in the long jump (15-8).

The Spartans also got second-place finishes from Madeline Nason in the 3,000 (10:46.34), Keira Davis in the javelin (91-11), Aria Kimdon in the triple jump (31-3¾) and the 4x100 relay team of Mary Parmigiani, Soskis, Taylor Brasfield and Gwendolyn Irvin (52.47).

Avery Nason was third in the 3,000 (10:47.1) and the 4x400 relay of Mei Zhen Roylance, Sarah Vanegas, Sylvie Biesack and Grace Pannebaker was also third (4:51.78). Brasfield was third in the 100 (13.61) and 200 (27.19, PR) prelims.

The West Albany girls were seventh, led by Haley Blaine’s wins in the 800 (2:20.12, PR) and 1,500 (4:47.99).

The Corvallis and West Albany boys tied for fifth in the team standings.

West’s Jordan Stewart won the long jump (20-2) and triple jump (40-4), and the Bulldogs got third-place finishes from Ashton Burgess in the 400 (54.05) and Carson Hyde in the 110 hurdles (17.11)

Corvallis’ Jackson Trimmer was second in the 400 (53.61, PR) and triple jump (39-6), as was teammate Truman Brasfield in the long jump (19-3¼).

Hart, Huskies fourth

Kami Hart was fourth in the shot put (29-8½) to lead the Sweet Home girls to fourth place at the 20-team Junction City Invitational.

The Huskies' 4x400 relay of Ivy Dewitte, Kaylynn Mamac, Lydia Wright and Amelia Sullens (4:34.86) was also fourth.

Laura Young shot put on the shot put (40-4) and discus (122-11) to lead 12th-place Monroe.

Alsea was 13th, led by Aubrey Strand’s sixth place in the long jump (13-4) and ninth in the 200 (31.21, PR). The Wolverines’ 4x400 relay of Irene De la Plaza, Clara Radermacher, Rebecca Lorain and Strand was eighth (1:00.99).

Sweet Home was sixth, Monroe 10th and Alsea 18th in the boys standings.

Sweet Home’s Charles Crawford won the shot put (41-1½) and Mason Lopez was second in the javelin (167-1, PR). Eduardo Martinez-Maya was third in the 1,500 (4:26.42) and Tanner Waldrop third in the discus (127-9).

Monroe’s Nathaniel Young was third in the 800 (2:08.65, PR) and triple jump (39-4½). Alsea was led by 23rd-place finishes by Connor Lodder in the shot put (31-10) Parker Crowe in the long jump (16-0, PR).

Softball score: Sweet Home 19, Philomath 7

