BANKS — Philomath High had several chances to win late in the game but could not get the go-ahead basket in a 52-51 loss at Banks on Wednesday.
"We had a couple opportunities but they would not quite fall," PHS coach Benito Silva said. "But we played a great game and I was very pleased with our performance."
Sage Kramer had 20 points and Mia Rust added 17 for the Warriors (1-1), who play at Waldport on Friday in their next game.
East Linn Christian 39, Nestucca 31
LEBANON — The Eagles evened its record at 2-2 with its second victory in a row in the nonconference game.
Grace Wilson had 17 points and nine rebounds and Emma Roth added 15 points and 11 rebounds to lead ELC.
The Eagles (2-2) play Yoncalla on Friday at the Cow Creek Classic at Riddle in its next game.
Monroe 52, Mapleton 16
MAPLETON — Monroe remained unbeaten through four games with the nonleague victory at Mapleton. The Dragons are back in action against Toledo on Friday at the Kennedy Tournament at Mt. Angel.
Gervais 61, Scio 34
GERVAIS — Gervais posted the nonleague win over the Loggers. Scio (0-3) plays at Creswell on Thursday night in its next game.
La Salle Prep 91, Crescent Valley 41
The Raiders dropped the nonconference game at CV on Tuesday evening. CV (0-2) takes on Pendleton on Friday at the Ridgeview Tournament.
Boys basketball
VANCOUVER, Wash. — Four players hit double figures for West Albany in a 65-56 loss to Heritage, Wash.
Koby Ruiz led the Bulldogs (0-3) with 15 points. Luke Killinger and Cassius McGinty had 12 each and Austin Stanaway added 11.
The Bulldogs host Valley Catholic on Friday in their next game. They begin Mid-Willamette Conference action against Silverton at WAHS on Dec. 11.
Monroe 83, Mapleton 41
MAPLETON — Zach Young had 31 points and 11 assists to lead the Dragons to the nonleague victory.
Noah Barnhurst added 10 points and 12 rebounds for Monroe (3-1). The Dragons play Toledo at the Kennedy Tournament at Mt. Angel on Friday in their next game.
Banks 61, Philomath 50
PHILOMATH — The Warriors could not keep pace in the nonconference loss on Tuesday. PHS (1-1) hosts Elmira on Dec. 11.