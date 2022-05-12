Prep roundup: Philomath claims Oregon West baseball title

Pitching performances by David Griffith and Skylar Brolin and two home runs from Cameron Ordway on Wednesday led Philomath High baseball to a home sweep of Newport and the Oregon West Conference championship.

Griffith pitched five shutout innings in the opener, a 6-2 win, allowing six hits and four walks with four strikeouts. At the plate, he added three hits with a double and two RBIs.

Carson Gerding added two hits with a double and one RBI, and Brolin also had two hits.

“David was outstanding on the mound. He competed in the zone and did a great job keeping them off balance and pitching through some tough spots,” Warriors coach Levi Webber said. “Offensively, we did a great job early in the game scoring with two outs in the first and second (innings) and got separation in the sixth to help seal it.”

Brolin threw a complete game in the nightcap, a 10-1 victory, giving up one earned run, seven hits and a walk with nine strikeouts.

Ordway had two solo homers, one in the first to tie the game and another in the third. Logan Carter also had two hits.

Philomath led 2-1 after three innings then broke it open with three runs in the fifth and four in the sixth.

“Skylar competed like you hope a senior will with a league title on the line. He didn’t have his best stuff early, but battled and got stronger as the game went on,” Webber said. “Extremely proud of this group in how hard they fought to earn this league championship.”

Philomath (13-9, 12-2) plays at Newport on Saturday to finish Oregon West play. The Warriors can do no worse than a tie first in the conference and have claimed the OWC’s first seed in the 4A state playoffs.

Other baseball scores: Corvallis 4, Crescent Valley 3; Lebanon 6, Silverton 1; West Albany 11, Central 2; Cascade 9, Sweet Home 2; East Linn Christian 6, Central Linn 5

Track and field

Santiam Christian won six events Wednesday and eight overall to claim the boys team title at the 3A Special District 2 district meet at Blanchet Catholic in Salem.

Jayden Christy was first in the 110-meter hurdles (16.26 seconds) and high jump (6 feet even) and Colin Longballa first in the 400 (personal-best 55.01) and third in the 800 (2:08.69).

Teammate Benjamin Bourne followed his 3,000 title Tuesday with a win in the 1,500 (4:12.02). Caleb Ness was first in the 300 hurdles (42.40, PR) for the Eagles.

SC also won the 4x100 relay (46.44) with the team of Owen Gurney, Kellen Ness, Jeremy Ness and Caden Trimmer and the 4x400 relay (3:39.39) with Longballa, Jack David, Bourne and Caleb Ness.

The Eagles got second-place finishes from Trimmer in the 200 (24.28, PR) and 110 hurdles (17.23), David in the 800 (2:08.67), Juan Andres Villo in the 1,500 (4:25.69, PR) and Tyler Ragan in the discus (111-11). Yusei Sasanuma was third in the 400 (55.70, PR).

Villo’s 1,500 time was a personal best by more than 18 seconds.

Scio’s Carson Geneser was second in the long jump (19-11) and third in the 100 (11.75, PR) to lead the Loggers to sixth overall.

The Santiam Christian girls were second in the team standings behind individual wins Wednesday from Tayla Yost in the 400 (1:03.62) and Elise Linderman first in the triple jump (32-3½). Linderman also won Tuesday’s long jump.

The Eagles were first in the 4x100 relay (53.01) with Yost, Linderman, Finnley Worden and Chloe Beck and first in the 4x400 relay (4:29.68) with Beck, Brinley Beam, Worden and Yost.

Beck was second in the 200 (28.37, PR) and third in the 100 (14.01) and Beam second in the 800 (2:36.96, PR).

Scio was fifth overall, led by Vivy Hirschfelder’s win in the pole vault (6-6)

Athena Lau was second in the 1,500 (5:25.25, PR) after winning the 3,000 Tuesday.

Mariah Adams was second in the 100 hurdles (17.49) and 300 hurdles (49.92) and the Loggers’ 4x100 relay team of Emily Zamudio, Grace Mulvahill, Adams and Carrie Jones was also second (53.83).

Scio’s 4x400 relay of Zamudio, Maddy Bockelman, Jones and Adams was third (4:31.77).

Softball

Kenzie West had 14 strikeouts and at the plate got two hits with two RBIs in West Albany’s 15-6 Mid-Willamette Conference win at Crescent Valley.

Kendra Kosmicki had three hits and one RBI, Taylor Thompson two hits and two RBIs and Kyle Carapinha two hits with one RBI for the Bulldogs. Felicity Droke and Sidnee Holloway both had two RBIs.

Crescent Valley’s Genevieve Osburg had two hits with a home run and three RBIs. Aleaha Miller added two hits and two RBIs and Ava Tangney two hits for the Raiders.

Friday, West Albany (12-9, 8-4) hosts Lebanon and CV (3-17, 0-12) plays at Silverton.

Corvallis 11, South Albany 1 (6)

Holland Jensen had two hits with a double and struck out 10 batters in a complete-game one-hitter in the Spartans’ road win.

Sydney Conklin, Hannah Jensen and Analise Leonard all had three hits and Conklin and Sevennah Van De Riet added three RBIs apiece for Corvallis. Conklin had two doubles.

Leanne Parks had South’s lone hit.

Friday, Corvallis (12-9, 6-5) plays at North Salem and South (6-16, 3-10) is at Dallas/Falls City.

Other softball scores: Lebanon 11, Central 5; Sweet Home 15, Newport 0 (3); Stayton 15, Philomath 8; Scio 12, Amity 0; Pleasant Hill 4, Santiam Christian 3; Pleasant Hill 8, Santiam Christian 7 (8); Jefferson 17, Western Christian 2

REPORT SCORES: Email scores, results, stats and highlights to mvsports@lee.net.

