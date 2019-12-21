Prep roundup: Philomath boys and girls win titles

Sage Kramer hit a free throw in the final second and the Philomath High girls basketball team took home the title at the South Coast Les Schwab Tournament on Saturday at Marshfield High with a 50-49 victory over Astoria.
The Warriors, ranked No. 1 in the 4A coaches poll, trailed 40-33 heading to the fourth quarter but roared back to win the period 17-9.
Astoria, ranked No. 2, led 33-22 after a 14-7 edge in the second quarter.
Philomath's Mia Rust and Kramer made the all-tournament team and Emma Pankalla was the MVP.
The Warriors (7-0) are at Sutherlin on Friday.
SOUTH ALBANY 48, ELMIRA 25: Cassidy Johnson had 13 points and three steals and the RedHawks outscored Elmira by 18 in the second half to pull away for the win.
Blake Barbee added 12 points and five steals and Abby Sadowsky chipped in 10 points, 12 rebounds and five steals.
“One of the biggest contributions I saw tonight in the second half was players coming off the bench bringing high energy and continuing to set the tone,” South coach Chris Mertz said. “I couldn’t be more proud of how this team is continuing to work together and play great overall team basketball.”
South (6-1) is idle until traveling to St. Helens on Jan. 2.
CORVALLIS 63, WILLAMETTE 50: Ruby Krebs led four players in double figures as the Spartans capped a 3-0 record at the Emerald Shootout in Salem.
Elka Prechel had 13, Anna Dazey 11 and Daniela Dursch-Smith 10 for Corvallis (6-1) is idle until going to Springfield for a 6:45 p.m. game on Dec. 30.
HARRISBURG 53, PHOENIX 38: Hailee Johnson was one of three Eagles in double figures in the win at the Elmira tournament.
Johnson finished with 13 points while Delaney Buzzard added 11 and Hope Bucher 10. Mya Langley chipped in nine.
Harrisburg (7-1) will host Westside Christian at 7:30 p.m. Monday.
JEFFERSON 29, PACIFIC 32: Nashea Wilson scored 15 points and the Lions bounced back from a loss Friday night. Cassie Cheever and Maddie Wusstig both added six points in the win.
Jefferson (5-2) is idle until hosting Colton at 4 p.m. on Dec. 30.
OTHER SCORES: Mohawk 52, Sweet Home 46; Clatskanie 65, Santiam Christian 31; Monroe 49, Amity 26; Regis 55, Scio 38; Pilot Rock 45, East Linn Christian 39
Boys basketball
Philomath hit its free throws down the stretch to take home the boys title of the South Coast Les Schwab tournament with a 46-35 win over Marshfield.
You have free articles remaining.
The Warriors (6-1) will host 5A Crescent Valley at 7:30 p.m. in their home tournament.
JEFFERSON 71, HORIZON CHRISTIAN 49: Danny Aguilar led the way with 17 points as the Lions cruised to the win at home.
Diego Rodriguez added 12 points, Leon Romo 11 and DJ Kreider 10.
Jefferson (4-2) is idle until hosting Colton at 4 p.m. on Dec. 30.
SANTIAM CHRISTIAN 78, CLATSKANIE 42: Ben Galceran had 20 points and hit five 3-pointers as the Eagles closed the Dayton tournament with a win.
SC (5-3) also got 14 points from Jackson Risinger (four 3s) and nine form Koby Williamson.
The Eagles play St. Mary’s at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Cascade Christian Christmas Classic.
HARRISBURG 48, MAZAMA 45: Tyler Thompson scored 13 points, Jack Meadows 13 and Trey Crabb eight as the Eagles edged the Vikings at the Elmira tournament.
Harrisburg (6-2) will host Westside Christian at 6 p.m. Monday.
OTHER SCORES: South Albany 57, Elmira 47; Marist Catholic 64, Lebanon 48; Pilot Rock 40, East Linn Christian 35; Regis 50, Scio 36
Wrestling
Connor Kohn took home an individual title at 220 pounds to help the Philomath wrestling team take fourth at the Molalla Mayhem on Saturday.
The Warriors finished with 99 points.
Blake Neimann (106), Blaise Pindell (152) and Issiah Blackburn (195) each took second for Philomath.
Isaac Harris (120) was third while Benjamin Hernandez (126) and David Griffith (145) were fourth.
Corvallis results
Corvallis’ Izaak Worsch took home the 170-pound title and Kael Compton won the 138 crown at the Tom Patrick Invitational on Friday.
Aziz Alshuwaiee (113) and Jaden Dart (120) placed third; Ewan Seaders (195) was fourth; Landon Price (126), Hilal Zaman (145) and Cade O`Brien (195) placed fifth; and Daemien Rooks-Patrick (145) placed sixth.
Lebanon results
Lebanon’s Andy Vandetta (126) took home a title at the Liberty tournament. Damien Rash (132) was fifth.