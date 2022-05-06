Prep roundup: Philomath bounces back to baseball series win against Stayton

Philomath High rallied from deficits of 3-0 and later 4-3 Thursday, ultimately scoring two runs in the bottom of the ninth inning to take a 5-4 win and a three-game Oregon West Conference baseball series against Stayton.

The Warriors (11-9, 10-2), the designated home team in a game moved to Stayton (16-6, 12-3), scored three in the sixth to tie the game. They then responded to the Eagles’ run in the ninth with two of their own to move ahead of Stayton in the Oregon West standings by a few percentage points.

Philomath’s win Thursday came after Tuesday’s 10-0 run-rule home loss to Stayton and Wednesday’s bounce-back 2-0 victory at Stayton.

Skylar Brolin pitched the first six innings for the Warriors, allowing eight hits, three earned runs and two walks with seven strikeouts. Brayden Shenk went the next three frames. He gave up one unearned run, one hit and no walks with two strikeouts.

Ty May had two hits and two RBIs, and Kash Lindsey, Alek Russell and Chad Russell each had one RBI.

“Extremely proud of the way our guys competed and battled back throughout the game,” Philomath coach Levi Webber said. “Skylar was great for six, pitching out of some tough situations, and Brayden pitched outstanding out of the pen.”

The Warriors finish their regular season next week against Newport (16-4, 9-3), hosting Monday on Monday to open a three-game series.

Track and field

The Crescent Valley boys won six events in a three-team meet at North Salem.

Kanoa Blake was first in the 800 (2:01.39) and Mason Martin in the long jump (20-6¼), and both ran with Ty Abernathy and Kahlil Holavarri on the winning 4x400 relay (3:43.38).

The Raiders also got boys wins from Ian Baker in the 1,500 (4:35.81, PR), Aidan Wales in the javelin (110-6) and Everett Christensen in the high jump (5-6).

The West Albany boys got wins from Noah Meekins in the 3,000 (11:46.87, PR), Garrett Lee in the 110 hurdles (16.27) and Jordan Stewart in the triple jump (41-8¼, PR).

The West girls were first in five events, with wins by Emalie Lindberg in the 400 (1:06.0, PR), Haley Blaine in the 1,500 (4:47.25, PR), Tessa Zimmermann in the shot put (32-6, PR), Melia Rasmussen in the discus (95-4) and Sydney Harrington in the high jump (4-4).

Crescent Valley’s girls winners were Ava McKee in the 800 (2:20.01), Trinity Reistad in the 3,000 (12:31.27), Taelyn Bentley in the javelin (111-7, PR) and the 4x400 relay of Sasha Kelly, Mariana Lomonaco, Ellie Quintana and McKee (4:16.72).

