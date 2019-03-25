NEWPORT — The Philomath High baseball team swept two games at the Yaquina Bay Classic at Newport High on Monday.
The Warriors held off Douglas 18-10 in the first game and then rolled past Estacada 15-2.
Philomath (5-2) takes on Dallas on Tuesday at the tourney.
Sweet Home wins, ties
The Huskies took a 5-3 win against Sutherlin at the Hidden Valley Tournament.
Sweet Home then had to settle for a 4-4 tie with Hidden Valley in the second game.
The Huskies play Marshfield on Tuesday at the tournament.
Kings High (Ohio) 3, Lebanon 2
VERO BEACH, Fla. — The Warriors came up short in the loss at the Dodgertown Tournament.
Lebanon (3-4) takes on D'Evelyn High of Colorado on Tuesday at the tournament.
West Albany 14, Yamhill-Carlton 1 (5)
KEIZER — The Bulldogs rolled to the win at the Volcanoes Spring Break Tournament.
West Albany (3-2) takes on North Bend on Tuesday at the tournament.
Softball
MEDFORD — West Albany crushed Etna (California) 19-7 and Eagle Point 17-7 on the first day of the North Medford Spring Break Invitational.
In the opener, Riley Ramirez was 4 for 5, Ellie Babbitt was 4 for 5 with three doubles, a homer and five RBIs and Mahayla Gamble had three doubles.
Presley Jantzi was 4 for 4 with three triples, a double and seven RBIs in the second game. Babbitt was 2 for 3 with a homer and five RBIs.
West (6-1) plays Forest Grove and North Medford on Tuesday to conclude the tournament.
Philomath sweeps
REDMOND — Philomath went 2-0 on the opening day of the Redmond Tournament. The Warriors topped Scappoose 12-11 and North Bend 17-7.
Philomath (6-3) concludes the tournament on Tuesday by facing Lincoln and Ridgeview.
South Albany loses two
MEDFORD — The RedHawks lost to Churchill 12-1 and South Umpqua 15-0 at the North Medford Spring Break Invite.
South Albany (0-4) takes on Willamette and Etna, California on Tuesday.
Lebanon splits
MEDFORD — The Warriors lost 12-6 to Thurston but earned a split on the day by edging Eagle Point 9-7 at the North Medford Spring Break Invitational.
Lebanon (4-3) plays Churchill and North Valley on Tuesday to conclude the event.
Harrisburg drops two
NEWPORT — Harrisburg lost 10-9 to Marshfield and 13-2 to McLoughlin at the Battle at the Beach tournament.
The Marshfield game was stopped after five innings by a time limit.
The Eagles (5-3) play Yamhill-Carlton and Newport at the tournament on Tuesday.
Sweet Home splits
REDMOND — Sweet Home blasted Redmond 20-10 but lost 6-3 to Ridgeview at the Redmond Tournament. The Huskies (4-2) conclude the two-day event by playing Marist and Crook County on Tuesday.