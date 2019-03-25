Try 3 months for $3
NEWPORT — The Philomath High baseball team swept two games at the Yaquina Bay Classic at Newport High on Monday.

The Warriors held off Douglas 18-10 in the first game and then rolled past Estacada 15-2.

Philomath (5-2) takes on Dallas on Tuesday at the tourney.

Sweet Home wins, ties

The Huskies took a 5-3 win against Sutherlin at the Hidden Valley Tournament.

Sweet Home then had to settle for a 4-4 tie with Hidden Valley in the second game.

The Huskies play Marshfield on Tuesday at the tournament.

Kings High (Ohio) 3, Lebanon 2

VERO BEACH, Fla. — The Warriors came up short in the loss at the Dodgertown Tournament.

Lebanon (3-4) takes on D'Evelyn High of Colorado on Tuesday at the tournament.

West Albany 14, Yamhill-Carlton 1 (5)

KEIZER — The Bulldogs rolled to the win at the Volcanoes Spring Break Tournament.

West Albany (3-2) takes on North Bend on Tuesday at the tournament.

Softball

MEDFORD — West Albany crushed Etna (California) 19-7 and Eagle Point 17-7 on the first day of the North Medford Spring Break Invitational.

In the opener, Riley Ramirez was 4 for 5, Ellie Babbitt was 4 for 5 with three doubles, a homer and five RBIs and Mahayla Gamble had three doubles.

Presley Jantzi was 4 for 4 with three triples, a double and seven RBIs in the second game. Babbitt was 2 for 3 with a homer and five RBIs.

West (6-1) plays Forest Grove and North Medford on Tuesday to conclude the tournament.

Philomath sweeps

REDMOND — Philomath went 2-0 on the opening day of the Redmond Tournament. The Warriors topped Scappoose 12-11 and North Bend 17-7.

Philomath (6-3) concludes the tournament on Tuesday by facing Lincoln and Ridgeview.

South Albany loses two

MEDFORD — The RedHawks lost to Churchill 12-1 and South Umpqua 15-0 at the North Medford Spring Break Invite.

South Albany (0-4) takes on Willamette and Etna, California on Tuesday.

Lebanon splits

MEDFORD — The Warriors lost 12-6 to Thurston but earned a split on the day by edging Eagle Point 9-7 at the North Medford Spring Break Invitational.

Lebanon (4-3) plays Churchill and North Valley on Tuesday to conclude the event.

Harrisburg drops two

NEWPORT — Harrisburg lost 10-9 to Marshfield and 13-2 to McLoughlin at the Battle at the Beach tournament. 

The Marshfield game was stopped after five innings by a time limit. 

The Eagles (5-3) play Yamhill-Carlton and Newport at the tournament on Tuesday.

Sweet Home splits

REDMOND — Sweet Home blasted Redmond 20-10 but lost 6-3 to Ridgeview at the Redmond Tournament. The Huskies (4-2) conclude the two-day event by playing Marist and Crook County on Tuesday.

