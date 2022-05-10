Prep roundup: Monroe's Emily Hull homers three times in softball win

Emily Hull had three home runs in the first game of Monroe High’s 2A/1A Special District 3 softball doubleheader home sweep of Oakridge.

The Dragons won 16-6 and 8-4.

One of Hull’s homers was a grand slam and she had eight RBIs for the game.

Teammate Danielle Martin had a combined five hits on the day with a home run and five RBIs in the opener and three RBIs in the nightcap. Kaitlin Mattson had two hits in the second game.

Amelia Ellsworth was the winning pitcher in both games. She allowed two earned runs in each game and a combined nine hits.

Monroe (18-4, 17-2) plays a Friday league doubleheader at Glide.

West Albany 11, North Salem 1 (5)

Sidnee Holloway (two RBIs) and Taylor Thompson (one RBI) both had three hits in the Bulldogs’ Mid-Willamette Conference home win.

Kenzie West gave up two hits with four strikeouts in a complete-game pitching effort and Kylie Carapinha had a double.

The Bulldogs (11-9, 7-4) play at Crescent Valley on Wednesday.

More softball scores: Lebanon 18, Crescent Valley 0; Silverton 16, South Albany 3; Silverton 12, South Albany 6 Sweet Home 16, Sisters 10; Jefferson 11, Sheridan 8; Central Linn 15, Western Christian 3

Baseball scores: Lebanon 5, Silverton 4 (8); Sweet Home 4, Cascade 0

Girls lacrosse

West Albany rallied from a 3-2 second-half deficit to take a 5-3 win at Corvallis.

Nikki Beers and Justin Bontrager had two goals apiece for the Bulldogs, Mack Howard one goal and Kambria Bush six saves in goal for the Bulldogs.

West now leads the league heading into the final week of games after getting its first win against Corvallis since West’s program started in 2010.

The Bulldogs host McNary on May 17 and finish the regular season May 19 at Marist Catholic in Eugene.

REPORT SCORES: Email scores, results, stats and highlights to mvsports@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0