DAYS CREEK — The Monroe High softball team swept a 2A Special District 3 doubleheader at Days Creek.
The Dragons won the first game 4-2 and then rolled to a 23-4 win in five innings in the second game.
Tyler Warden struck out 13 to get the win in the first game. Ashley Sutton went 3 for 4 and Ella Meza went 2 for 3 and had three RBIs.
In the second game, Sutton had a two-run home run in the third and finished with six RBIs, Callie Horning scored three runs and had three RBIs and Cora Gwynn went 3 for 4 and scored two runs.
Monroe improves to 11-6 overall, 10-4 in league. The Dragons play at Mohawk Monday.