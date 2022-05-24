Prep roundup: Monroe softball, East Linn Christian baseball fall in state playoffs

Rogue River scored seven runs in the top of the seventh inning Monday to get past host Monroe 15-10 in an OSAA 2A/1A softball first-round playoff game, ending the Dragons’ season.

Monroe was the No. 12 seed in the bracket and Rogue River No. 21.

The Dragons finished the season 19-8 overall after a 17-5 record in Special District 3 play, good for third place.

Baseball

Derek Johnson allowed just one hit and struck out 13 East Linn Christian batters in a complete-game effort in Reedsport’s 3-2 win against the visiting Eagles in a 2A/1A first-round game.

East Linn was the 20th seed in the bracket and Reedsport 13th.

East Linn finished its season 11-15 overall, and the Eagles were fourth in Special District 3 at 9-9. The Eagles went 2-1 in league playoffs, defeating Central Linn (6-4) and Lowell (7-3) before losing to Regis (15-0).

