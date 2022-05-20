Prep roundup: Monroe routs Oakridge in softball league playoff

Monroe High routed Oakridge, 15-5, on Thursday in a 2A/1A Special District 3 softball playoff game.

Shelzza Deaton went 3 for 5 with three RBIs, Kaitlin Mattson was 2 for 4 with four RBIs, and Danielle Martin went 2 for 4 with three RBIs. Emily Hull hit a solo home run, was intentionally walked four times and scored five runs.

Monroe pitcher Amelia Ellsworth got the win, giving up two earned runs on eight hits.

The Dragons (19-7) will host Rogue River on Monday in a state playoff game.

Softball scores: North Salem 9, Crescent Valley 5; Jefferson 11, Culver 4.

Baseball

Philomath defeated Blanchet, 5-2, in a non-conference game on Thursday.

Cameron Ordway had three hits — including a double and a home run — with two RBIs and a run scored to lead the Warriors.

David Griffith and Ty May combined to keep the Blanchet bats in check. Griffith gave up one hit with one walk and four strikeouts in three scoreless innings. May allowed two runs on a hit and two walks with six strikeouts.

The Warriors will open the state playoffs on Wednesday. Their opponent has not yet been determined.

Baseball scores: Scio 9, Dayton 4; Kennedy 13, Monroe 3

Girls lacrosse

West Albany concluded its season with a 13-2 loss at Marist on Thursday.

Grace Hotrum and Lily Pena scored for the Bulldogs and Kambria Bush had four saves.

West Albany ends the season at 4-12 overall, 2-2 in the Willamette Valley Conference. The four victories are a program record and the team's second-place league finish is also a program-best.

