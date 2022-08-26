PREP ROUNDUP: Monroe opens volleyball season with two wins

Monroe High’s volleyball team opened its season Thursday with wins against Harrisburg and Junction City, with both matches held at Junction City.

Bella Gamache had 17 kills and 10 digs, Sarah Thompson eight digs and Hannah Hicks five kills in the opener against Junction City. Set scores were 25-17, 25-10, 25-19.

In a four-set victory over Harrisburg, Gamache had 20 kills and 16 digs, Thompson 12 digs and six aces and Josie Essner seven digs and six kills for the Dragons.

Monroe hosts Pleasant Hill in another nonleague match Monday.

Other volleyball score: Harrisburg 3, Junction City 2

Cross-country

Santiam Christian senior Benjamin Bourne won the boys race to lead the Eagles at the Canby XC Invitational at Molalla River State Park.

Bourne completed the 5,000-meter (3.1-mile) course in 16 minutes, 46.78 seconds. Colin Longballa was fourth (18.23) and Izaak Frey 13th (20.36) to help SC take second in the five-team meet.

Brinley Beam (sixth, 25:41) and Rebekah Wagner (seventh, 25:45) were the top two finishers for the Eagles’ girls team, which was the only complete team in that race.

Boys soccer scores: Siuslaw/Mapleton 2, Sweet Home 1; Valley Catholic 10, Santiam Christian/Kings Valley 2

Girls soccer score: Sweet Home 7, Siuslaw 1

