Prep roundup: Monroe girls race into 2A title game

PENDLETON — Monroe High used a dominating performance in the middle two quarters to earn a chance at a second girls basketball state title in four years with a 45-27 win over Union at the OSAA 2A state tournament on Friday afternoon.
The sixth-seeded Dragons (23-5) will play No. 1 seed Kennedy for the trophy at 5:45 p.m. Saturday at the Pendleton Convention Center.
After trailing 10-9 at the end of the first quarter, the Dragons broke open the game with a 31-6 outburst for a 40-16 lead.
Monroe had three players in double figures, led by Ashley Sutton’s 17. Mirtha Lopez added 12 and Chloe May 10 as the Dragons were 17 for 36 from the field.
Union, the No. 2 seed, was a dismal 7 for 26 from the field, including just 2 for 26 from beyond the 3-point line.
About the only negative statistic for Monroe was the 25 turnovers the Dragons committed.
Kennedy (24-4) cruised into the finals with a 50-36 win over No. 9 seed Coquille in the quarters on Thursday and a 51-33 win over No. 5 Bandon on Friday.
The Trojans were 21 for 25 from the free-throw line in the win over Bandon.
Monroe has now won 12 straight games and is 23-2 since losing its first three games of the season.
The Dragons won the 2A title in 2017 with a 52-40 win over Western Mennonite to cap a 29-0 campaign. Monroe then lost 53-40 to Kennedy in 2018 to deny the Dragons back-to-back crowns.
CENTRAL LINN 36, PORTLAND CHRISTIAN 27: Gemma Rowland scored nine points and Meg Neuschwander and Jenna Neal each added eight points as the Cobras bounced back from a quarterfinal loss and will take on Coquille at 9 a.m. for fourth place.
The third-seeded Cobras (22-5) took control in the second and third periods, outscoring Portland Christian (24-5) 25-16.
Scoring was tough for both teams in the fourth as they scored four points each.
The Cobras were 15 for 36 from the field while holding Portland Christian to a 7-for-39 performance. Central Linn had a 35-20 edge on the glass and overcame 26 turnovers.
Coquille (23-5), the No. 9 seed, advanced to the fourth-place game with a 56-48 win over No. 4 seed Gervais.
WILLAMINA 32, HARRISBURG 24: Hope Bucher had 11 points and 18 rebounds but the Eagles saw their season come to an end in the consolation bracket of the 3A state tournament at Marshfield High.
Mya Langle had five points and six rebounds in the loss.
Harrisburg, the No. 9 seed, was just 7 for 42 from the field and only 3 for 18 from beyond the 3-poont line.
The Eagles trailed 17-15 at the half but scored just two points in the third.
Willamina, the No. 4 seed, will play No. 10 seed Vale for fourth place on Saturday.
Harrisburg ends the season 20-8.
CORVALLIS 55, HILLSBORO 41: Corvallis cruised into the 5A quarterfinals with the home win.
Corvallis (17-8), the No. 7 seed, will take on No. 2 La Salle Prep at 8:15 p.m. Tuesday. La Salle Prep ran past No. 15 seed Ashland 97-41 on Friday night.
CRATER 54, WEST ALBANY 30: The 12th-seeded Bulldogs couldn’t keep pace and saw their season end in the 5A round of 16.
West finishes the season 17-9.
Crater (22-3) heads to Gill Coliseum for the 5A state tournament beginning on Tuesday.