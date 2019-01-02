MONROE — Monroe High School senior Eric Teran had 34 points and eight assists on Wednesday night but it was not enough as the Dragons fell 83-81 to Oakridge in their Central Valley Conference opener.
Trenton Bateman added 12 points, six rebounds and four assists and Colton Sutton had 10 points and six rebounds for Monroe, which has lost four games in a row following a 5-2 start.
The Dragons (5-6, 0-1) host Jefferson on Friday in their next CVC game.
South Albany 63, Elmira 44
South won its third straight game by topping 4A Elmira at SAHS.
Sam Myers and Kenyon McGlothan had 10 points apiece to lead South.
The RedHawks (8-1) resume Mid-Willamette Conference play on Friday by hosting West Albany.
West Albany 61, Redmond 32
West rolled over Redmond at WAHS in its nonleague finale for its second win in a row. It led 30-17 at halftime and broke the game open by outscoring Redmond 11-4 in the third quarter.
Koby Ruiz had 17 points, T.J. Zimmerman 13 points and Luke Killinger 12 points for the Bulldogs.
West (2-9) resumes Mid-Willamette Conference play on Friday at South Albany.
Jefferson 40, Lowell 34
JEFFERSON — The Lions snapped a four-game tailspin by winning their Central Valley Conference opener.
Jefferson (4-4, 1-0) travels to Monroe on Friday in its next CVC game.
Sweet Home 69, La Pine 35
LA PINE — The Huskies concluded nonleague play with its ninth straight victory. Sweet Home (11-1) opens Oregon West Conference action at Woodburn on Friday.
East Linn Christian 40, Regis 30
STAYTON — ELC topped the Rams to win its Central Valley Conference opener. East Linn (6-5, 1-0) resumes league play on Friday by hosting Oakland.
Girls basketball
West Albany won its third game in a row by defeating Redmond 49-38 at WAHS in its final nonconference game of the season.
The Bulldogs (5-6) resume Mid-Willamette Conference action at South Albany on Friday.
South Albany 54, Elmira 35
ELMIRA — The RedHawks took to the road and topped 4A Elmira in the nonconference finale.
South (5-6) returns to Mid-Willamette Conference action at West Albany on Friday.
Monroe 64, Oakridge 38
MONROE — Four players scored in double figures to lead the Dragons in their Central Valley Conference opener.
Ashley Sutton had 18 points, Kyndal Martin 16 points and Laura Young and Mirtha Lopez 10 each to lead a balanced offensive attack.
The Dragons (8-2, 1-0) host Jefferson on Friday in their next CVC game.
East Linn Christian 48, Regis 27
STAYTON — ELC topped Regis to win its Central Valley Conference opener.
Emma Roth had 27 points and 11 rebounds and Grace Wilson added 10 points, seven rebounds and four steals to pace ELC.
The Eagles (7-4, 1-0) resume league play on Friday against Oakland.
Lowell 35, Jefferson 34
JEFFERSON — The Lions dropped a tough one in their Central Valley Conference opener. Jefferson (2-7, 0-1) resumes CVC play at Monroe on Friday.
Alsea 48, Siletz Valley 9
ALSEA — The Wolverines remained undefeated in Mt. West League play and snapped a three-game losing streak with the victory. Alsea (5-6, 3-0) returns to league action on Friday, at Triangle Lake.