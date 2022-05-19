Prep roundup: Monroe claims Special District 3 title

Monroe clinched the 2A/1A Special District 3 baseball title with a 6-4 victory over Regis on Wednesday.

The Dragons (21-5, 17-1 SD3) have won eight games in a row and were scheduled to play a non-conference game at Kennedy on Thursday. Regis (19-9, 15-3) finished second in the league.

Monroe senior Spencer Ross went 2 for 3 with three RBIs and a run scored. Fellow senior Trent Bateman had two hits and scored a run.

Bateman started on the mound and got the win. He pitched and gave up four runs — one earned — on seven hits and three walks with four strikeouts. Brock Horning recorded two strikeouts as he pitched two scoreless innings of relief.

Pleasant Hill 12, Harrisburg 6

Harrisburg (5-15, 1-11 3A Special District 3) concluded its season with a loss to visiting Pleasant Hill.

Sophomore Parker Hughes led the Eagles with two hits, a walk and a run scored. Freshman Luke Cheek singled, walk and drove in a run.

Softball

West Albany lost, 8-2, to visiting Silverton on Wednesday. The Bulldogs (14-10, 10-5 Mid-Willamette Conference) will play their final regular season game at Corvallis on Friday.

Kenzie West went the distance in the circle for the Bulldogs. She finished with seven strikeouts and a walk. She also went 1 for 3 at the plate.

West Albany's Kendra Kosmicki 2 for 3 with a solo home run. Serena Hattori also had a solo home run for the Bulldogs. Adie McArthur went 2 for 4 and Maija Ylen was 1 for 3.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.