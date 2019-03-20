STAYTON — Brian McClelland struck out seven and gave up no hits in five innings on the mound to spark Philomath to an 8-1 Oregon West Conference baseball win at Stayton.
McClelland also came up big at the plate with a three-run home run in the third.
Brooks Stearns was 3 for 3 with two doubles and two RBIs.
The Warriors did not make an error in the game.
"Our defense played outstanding today," PHS coach Levi Webber said. "We ran a couple balls down in the outfield.
"They played very well behind (McClelland)."
Philomath is now 2-2 on the season after two wins in the series. The Warriors will complete the series at home on Thursday.
Sweet Home 11, Woodburn 1
SWEET HOME — The Huskies rolled to the Oregon West Conference win in five innings.
Sweet Home improves to 2-3 on the season with the win.
The teams play the third game of their series at Woodburn on Thursday.
Corvallis 7, La Salle Prep 6
The Spartans edged the Falcons in eight innings in the nonconference game at CHS.
Corvallis (2-1) plays at Franklin on Friday.
McNary 6, Lebanon 4
KEIZER — The Warriors lost a tough nonconference game at McNary.
It was the first loss for Lebanon after a fast 3-0 start to the season.
The Warriors head to Vero Beach, Florida for the Dodgertown Tournament on March 22-26.
Softball
SALEM — Santiam Christian came out strong on offense and pulled away for a 13-0 win in five innings.
SC had 17 hits in the game.
Kailey Gurr went 4 for 4 with a double and three RBIs, Shea Carley went 3 for 4 with three RBIs, Carolyn Wilfong 2 for 4 with four RBIs and McKenna Vetter went 2 for 3 with a double and one RBI.
Wilfong got the pitching win. She went five innings and gave up one hit and one walk and had five strikeouts.
SC (3-1) plays at Gladstone on Friday.
Philomath 2, Sweet Home 1
SWEET HOME — The Warriors edged the Huskies in the Oregon West Conference game.
The Warriors (3-2) have won three straight after starting the season 0-2.
They host Cascade on Thursday.
Sweet Home is now 2-1. The Huskies host Stayton on Thursday.
Lebanon 10, Milwaukie 0
LEBANON — The Warriors rolled to the nonconference win in five innings.
Hailey Johnson had two hits with a double and two runs scored, Ella Myers had two hits and two runs scored and Trinity Holden had two hits with a double for Lebanon.
Taylor Edwards and Berkley Ringler combined to throw two-hitter for the Warriors (3-2).
Lebanon plays in the North Medford Tournament on Monday.
Boys tennis
Crescent dropped a Mid-Willamette Conference boys tennis match to Silverton (4-4) in a tiebreaker on number of games (71-65) won on Tuesday.
Winners for CV were Bojan Soskic (No. 1 singles), Jacob Eckroth (No. 2), Max Solensky (No. 3) and the No. 1 doubles team of Ronny Junkins and Evan Kooyman.
South Albany 7, Stayton 1
The RedHawks swept the singles and won three of four doubles matches for the win.
Ozzy Ramirez, Conner Harless, Charlie Solomon and Junior Santos won their singles matches while Jesus Alvarado and Parker Romviel; Vova Hubenya and Carlos Escobar; and Vadim Hubenya and Cole Lewis won in doubles.
The RedHawks are at Cascade on Thursday.
Girls tennis
Corvallis High rolled to an 8-0 Mid-Willamette Conference dual meet win at West Albany on Tuesday.
Anna Kern took a 6-1, 6-1 win against Ceanne Elliott at No. 1 singles and Journey Lipscomb defeated Sarah Aufrance 6-0, 6-1 at No. 2 singles.
Olivia McGough and Sarah Forester defeated Emilia Watts and Sarah Howe 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 doubles.
Boys lacrosse
West Albany was strong on defense in picking up a 14-4 win over Marist on Tuesday night.
Hunter Williams, Nick Renyer and Diego Ramirez each had three goals while Zachary Cisneros and Maverick Lyon added two each and Jon Koltvedt netted one. Lyon, Ramirez and Williams had an assist each and goalkeeper Brennon Leach had a solid game.
West Albany played Wilsonville on Wednesday.