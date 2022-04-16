Prep roundup: Ludlow leads Bulldogs at Wilsonville track and field meet

Megumi Ludlow was second in the 1,500 meters (4 minutes, 57.09 seconds) and fourth in the 3,000 (10:36.4) Saturday to lead the West Albany girls to 12th place at the 28-team Wilsonville Invitational track and field meet.

Garrett Lee was eighth in the 110 hurdles (16.37) and 12th in the 300 hurdles (44.32) to lead the West Albany boys, who tied for 25th.

Girls tennis

Crescent Valley swept the doubles matches in a 6-2 win at Corvallis.

The Raiders’ winning doubles teams were Kara Patterson and Zoe Hughes (6-0, 6-1), Anna Nguyen and Nicole Huang (6-0, 6-1), Haley Bland and Victoria Singharaj (6-2, 6-1) and Aydri Barlow and Kayna Smith (6-1, 6-0)

Singles winners were Kerry Lin (6-2, 6-0) and Anna Richards (6-2, 4-6, 6-2) of Crescent Valley and Sofia Alzugaray-Orella (3-6, 6-1, 6-2) and Corinna Lobscheid (6-2, 1-6, 6-1) of Corvallis.

Baseball score: Santiam Christian 13, Harrisburg/Mohawk 3

Softball scores: South Albany 16, Crescent Valley 1 (5); South Albany 16, Crescent Valley 3 (5)

REPORT SCORES: Email scores, results, stats and highlights to mvsports@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0