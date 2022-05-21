 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PREP ROUNDUP

Prep roundup: Lebanon win earns share of league title

The Lebanon High softball team defeated Dallas, 3-1, on Friday to earn a share of the Mid-Willamette Conference title.

The Warriors trailed 1-0 going into the sixth inning when they made their charge. Christine Berg singled and both Trinity Holden and Alivia Holden walked to load the bases. Emma Sheets followed with a bases-clearing line drive off the fence.

Alivia Holden closed out the game with a scoreless inning to secure the victory.

The Warriors (22-5, 14-2 MWC) will host a 5A state playoff game on Wednesday. The opponent has not yet been determined.

Softball scores: West Albany 4, Corvallis 2; North Salem 9, South Albany 2; Sweet Home 12, Gladstone 2; Baker 14, Philomath 13; Pleasant Hill 5, Santiam Christian 1; Scio 9, Gaston 2

REPORT SCORES: Email scores, results, stats and highlights to mvsports@lee.net.

