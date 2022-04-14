Prep roundup: Lebanon softball hits five homers in win against South Albany

Lebanon had five home runs in a 21-1 home win against South Albany in the Mid-Willamette Conference opener for both teams.

Trinity Holden had a grand slam and another home run. Alivia Holden, Lebanon’s pitcher, and teammates Jannah Jimenez and Lexi Mulligan also had homers.

Lebanon’s Emma Sheets went 4 for 4 at the plate. Christine Berg, Mikaela Padilla, Jannah Jimenez, Alexis Mulligan and Laurel McGuigan also had multiple hits.

Both teams are on the road Friday, with South (3-7, 0-1) at West Albany and Lebanon (9-3, 1-0) at North Salem.

Corvallis 3, Central 1

Corvallis scored one run in the fifth inning and another in the sixth to pull away for a 3-1 Mid-Willamette road win in Independence.

Holland Jensen pitched a complete-game two-hitter, allowing one earned run and a walk while striking out 10. She also had two hits.

Sevennah Van De Riet also had two hits and a RBI and Sydney Conklin walked three times and scored a run for the Spartans.

Corvallis (7-5, 1-1) plays at Dallas/Falls City on Friday.

Boys tennis

West Albany swept the doubles matches to take a 6-2 win at South Albany.

The Bulldogs’ doubles winners were the teams of Caleb Simpkins and Hudson Clark (6-1, 6-3), Devin LaCasse-Tran and Reece Crocker (6-2, 6-3), Andrew Madsen and Brenden Konzleman (6-4, 6-4) and Aidan Davis and Ian Lloyd (6-3, 6-0).

South’s Blaine Leichty won first singles (6-1, 6-4) and teammate Aldo Ramirez fourth singles (6-4, 1-6, 6-1). West’s Jace Huskey won second singles (4-6, 7-5, 6-1) and teammate Brandon Mills third singles (6-4, 7-6 (3)).

“My doubles teams showed their depth, sweeping that side of the match,” West coach Erik Ihde said. “South was tough at singles. Blaine Leichty looked like a high seed for a district title. West Albany singles players Brandon Mills and Jace Huskey scratched out close wins to secure the overall match win for West. Jace showed particular grit as the freshman came from behind to win a long three-set match.”

Philomath 6, Molalla 2

The Warriors improved to 5-1 with the home league win.

Philomath took all four singles matches with wins by Dawson Beckstead (6-0, 6-0), Dylan Bell (6-0, 6-0), Andrew Leonard (6-0, 6-0) and Spencer Ainsworth (6-1, 6-0).

The Warriors’ doubles winners were the teams of Noah Aynes and Theodore Benbow (6-4, 6-3) and Mark Grimmer Jr. and Gradin Fairbanks (6-3, 7-6).

Baseball scores: Crescent Valley 9, South Albany 5; Silverton 2, Corvallis 1

REPORT SCORES: Email scores, results, stats and highlights to mvsports@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0