Prep roundup: Lebanon girls stun Silverton

Lebanon used a tenacious defensive effort to take a 47-42 win against Silverton in a Mid-Willamette Conference girls basketball game on Friday night.
The Foxes were No. 1 in the OSAA power rankings going into the game.
“They beat us by 20 at their place and we just didn’t play a complete game, so our big goal was to come out and play 32 minutes,” Lebanon coach Mardy Benedict said.
Lebanon led 12-11 at the end of the first quarter and 26-20 at the half.
“Our big focus was on defense,” Benedict said. “We were able to get a lead and hold off the runs that they made.”
Freshman Hallie Jo Miller got the start and had a career game with 18 points.
“She was outstanding at both ends of the court,” Benedict said.
Haley Hargis added 11 points.
“They cut into the lead in third and we answered with some big perimeter shots by Hargis and (Mary) Workman,” Benedict said. “We had girls stepping up along the way. It was a great team effort.”
Lebanon (13-5, 9-2) hosts South Albany on Tuesday.
CENTRAL LINN 35, REGIS 24: The Cobras held the Rams to eight points in the second half en route to the Central Valley Conference win.
You have free articles remaining.
Central Linn led 20-16 at the half.
Ryleigh Nofziger had 16 points and 13 rebounds and Gracie Robb added eight in the win.
The Cobras (20-3, 12-2) clinched second in the conference and Regis is third.
Central Linn will host a CVC playoff game next Friday.
JEFFERSON 66, OAKRIDGE 31: The Lions rolled to the Central Valley Conference win at home.
Quinn Case led the Lions with 15 points, Baylie Campau added 13 points and Lilly Courtney finished with 11 points.
The Lions will host Oakland in the first round of the CVC playoffs on Tuesday.
SANTIAM CHRISTIAN 39, LA PINE 37: Audrey Miller had 20 points and the Eagles had an 18-10 edge in the third quarter to pull out the Mountain Valley Conference win at La Pine.
Tayla Yost added seven pints and Sailor Allman six for SC
The Eagles (17-6, 7-3) host first-place Pleasant Hill (17-3, 9-1) on Tuesday.
OTHER SCORES: West Albany 54, South Albany 40; Corvallis 69, Dallas 42; Crescent Valley 53, Central 32; Pleasant Hill 42, Harrisburg 35; Monroe 62, East Linn Christian 25; Alsea 39, C.S. Lewis Academy 32
BOYS SCORES: Crescent Valley 50, Central 48; Silverton 90, Lebanon 26; Philomath 40, Sisters 18; Harrisburg 48, Pleasant Hill 38; Salem Academy 78, Scio 59; Central Linn 55, Regis 37; C.S. Lewis Academy 58, Alsea 38