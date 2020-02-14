Prep roundup: Lebanon girls stun Silverton

Lebanon used a tenacious defensive effort to take a 47-42 win against Silverton in a Mid-Willamette Conference girls basketball game on Friday night.

The Foxes were No. 1 in the OSAA power rankings going into the game.

“They beat us by 20 at their place and we just didn’t play a complete game, so our big goal was to come out and play 32 minutes,” Lebanon coach Mardy Benedict said.

Lebanon led 12-11 at the end of the first quarter and 26-20 at the half.

“Our big focus was on defense,” Benedict said. “We were able to get a lead and hold off the runs that they made.”

Freshman Hallie Jo Miller got the start and had a career game with 18 points.

“She was outstanding at both ends of the court,” Benedict said.

Haley Hargis added 11 points.

“They cut into the lead in third and we answered with some big perimeter shots by Hargis and (Mary) Workman,” Benedict said. “We had girls stepping up along the way. It was a great team effort.”

Lebanon (13-5, 9-2) hosts South Albany on Tuesday.