Prep roundup: Lebanon defeats West Albany to stay undefeated in MWC softball play

Alivia Holden hit a home run and struck out four batters in a complete-game effort as Lebanon stayed undefeated in Mid-Willamette Conference softball play with a 5-3 home win against West Albany.

Lebanon’s Emma Sheets, Lexi Mulligan and Trinity Holden all had two hits. Mulligan had two RBIs.

Kenzie West struck out five and walked two for West Albany. Teammate Kylie Carapinha was 2 for 3 with one RBI. Serena Hattori and Taylor Thompson also had one RBI.

Monday, Lebanon (13-3, 5-0) plays at Silverton and West (7-7, 3-2) is at Central.

Monroe 16, Riddle 1 (3)

Monroe 21, Riddle 6 (5)

Monroe rolled past host Riddle in a 2A/1A Special District 3 doubleheader.

Amelia Ellsworth allowed a combined six hits and three runs in the two games, including seven strikeouts in the second contest. At the plate, she was a combined 5 for 7 with two doubles and seven RBIs.

Emily Hull was 2 for 2 with a home run and three 3 RBIs and Danielle Martin 2 for 3 with a home run in the first game. Kaitlin Mattson was 4 for 5 with three RBIs in the second game.

The Dragons (10-3, 9-1 Special District 3) play at Glendale on Monday.

Other softball scores: Silverton 16, Crescent Valley 3; Dallas/Falls City 13, South Albany 1; Stayton 5, Philomath 3; Harrisburg/Mohawk 12, La Pine 0; Harrisburg/Mohawk 17, La Pine 2; Scio 18, Santiam 6 (5)

Baseball

Garret Holpuch was 3 for 3 with three RBIs and Gus Lerczak 2 for 4 with three runs scored in Corvallis’ 8-3 win against Dallas

Caden McGowan pitched a complete game, allowing six hits, three earned runs and a walk with eight strikeouts.

“It was another solid win for the Spartans, with a great complete-game pitching performance and timely hitting,” Corvallis coach Kevin Gregg said.

The Spartans (11-5, 5-1) play at South Albany next Friday.

Santiam Christian 2, Monroe 1

Jaden Roth had 10 strikeouts in 6⅓ innings of relief in the Eagles’ nonleague home win.

Roth allowed one hit and one walk. He also had a hit. Teammates Ely Kennel and Kaden Haugen each had a hit and a stolen base.

Colton Wellette had a hit and a walk and Mikey Terry one RBI for Monroe.

Monroe (9-4) was scheduled to play at East Linn Christian on Saturday. Santiam Christian (10-5) hosts La Pine on Tuesday.

Other baseball scores: Crescent Valley 8, Central 2; Scio 12, Horizon Christian 2 (5); La Pine 15, Harrisburg/Mohawk 3; La Pine 4, Harrisburg/Mohawk 1

Boys tennis

Crescent Valley won all five completed matches in a 5-0 home win against Lebanon.

The Raiders’ singles winners were Abe Tsai (7-5, 6-4), Michael Gu (6-0, 6-0) and Tomy Harris (6-0, 3-6, 7-6). Their doubles winners were the teams of Richard Wang and Luke Forrester (6-0, 6-0) and Seojin Lee and Henry Pappas (6-0, 6-1).

Philomath 5, South Albany 3

The Warriors won three doubles match to defeat the RedHawks.

Philomath’s doubles winners were the teams of Noah Aynes and Theodore Benbow (6-3, 6-2), Gradin Fairbanks and Mark Grimmer Jr. (6-0, 6-0) and Braedon Littrell and Jackon Holroyd (4-7, 7-6, 10-6).

The Warriors’ singles winners were Dylan Bell (6-1, 6-3) and Andrew Leonard (3-6, 6-0, 6-2).

South Albany’s Blaine Leichty (6-0, 6-2) and Michael Franzwa (6-2, 6-4) were singles winners. Teammates Carson Hamilton and Tristyn Lopez (6-4, 6-3) won in doubles.

REPORT SCORES: Email scores, results, stats and emails to mvsports@lee.net

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0