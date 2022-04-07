Prep roundup: Lebanon baseball takes down Central Catholic

Hayden George was 3 for 3 with a RBI triple and two runs scored Wednesday in Lebanon High’s 8-2 home win against Central Catholic in a nonconference baseball game.

Sam Thompson was 2 for 2, and he and Zach Lyon both had two RBIs for the Warriors.

On the mound, Tyler Walked allowed four hits and four walks with six strikeouts in a five-inning start. Bryce Harmon struck out two and allowed no hits or runs in two innings.

Lebanon (4-3) plays at South Salem on Tuesday.

Philomath 3, Sweet Home 0

The Warriors outhit the visiting Huskies 6-3 to take the Oregon West Conference win.

Both starting pitchers went the distance. Philomath’s Cameron Ordway gave up three hits and two walks with eight strikeouts. Sweet Home’s Huston Holly allowed six hits and four walks with two strikeouts.

Ordway was 3 for 3 with two doubles. Sweet Home’s Russell Holly was 1 for 3 with a double.

“I though our guys played hard today. Came up a little short, just couldn't get hits with guys on base,” Huskies coach John Best said. “Huston threw very well for us and kept us in a close one. I though Philomath's Cam Ordway was very tough today, threw well and made big pitches when needed.”

Other baseball scores: West Albany 15, Barlow 6; Blanchet Catholic 11, Harrisburg/Mohawk 0 (5); Yamhill-Carlton 5, Santiam Christian 4; East Linn Christian 14, Oakridge 1

Softball scores: Gresham 9, South Albany 0; Lebanon 19, Milwaukie 4; Philomath 3, Sisters 1; Santiam Christian 6, Amity 4; Harrisburg/Mohawk 14, Blanchet Catholic 0 (5); Jefferson 12, Sheridan 9

Track and field

Some of the top 5A girls middle- and long-distance runners in the state were on display Wednesday in a three-team track and field meet at Crescent Valley.

West Albany’s Haley Blaine ran the classification’s fastest 1,500-meter time of the season (4 minutes, 47.42 seconds). The race also featured the second- and third-fastest 5A times of the spring with CV’s Emily Wisniewski (4:48.16) and West’s Megumi Ludlow (4:52.78), respectively.

Later, Crescent Valley’s Ellie Santana won the 800 in a 5A-leading 2:22.19, and Blaine produced the No. 2 time this spring in 2:23.83.

CV’s Ava McKee won the 200 (26.89) and 400 (1:00.37). Joining Gabby Bland, Greta Koegler and Quintana, she helped the Raiders run the fastest 4x400 relay time this season (4:18.51).

CV also got girls wins from Mariana Lomonaco in the 100 (13.17), Trinity Reistad in the 3,000 (12:20.27), Taryn Cornell in the shot put (33-½) and Nicole Huang in the javelin (101-9).

West’s other girls winners were Emalie Lindberg won the 100 hurdles (19.47), Briana Richardson in the pole vault (7-6), Madyson Hellem in the long jump (15-7½) and Jenna Konzelman in the triple jump (32-7).

Lebanon’s 4x100 relay team of Hayden Knutson, Taylor Roles, Alyse Fountain and Amber Barrett won in 52.24. Teammate Sadie Voight won the 300 hurdles (50.33).

In boys events, Lebanon’s Brayden Burton won the 100 (11.44) and 200 (23.51). The Warriors also got wins from Caleb Christner in the 400 (52.95), RJ Kennedy in the 3,000 (9:33.0), Carlos Villafana-Garcia in the javelin (137-0) and Jackson Parrish in the long jump (20-7).

Crescent Valley’s Ty Abernathy won the pole vault (12-0) and joined Kanoa Blake, Henry Coughlan and Kahlil Holavarri to win the 4x400 relay in 3:36.25, the No. 3 5A time this spring.

The Raiders also got wins from Blake in the 800 (2:00.35), Ian Baker in the 1,500 (4:49.62), Caleb Lambert in the shot put (43-11), Tate Herber in the high jump (5-10) and Mason Martin in the triple jump (41-7).

West Albany’s boys wins came from Carson Hyde in the 110 hurdles (16.23), Garrett Lee in the 300 hurdles (44.99) and the 4x100 relay team of Hyde, Ashton Burgess, Lee and Jordan Stewart (45.97)

Results in the girls high jump and boys and girls discus were not available.

South's Wilborn wins twice

South Albany senior Draven Wilborn won the boys 110 hurdles (16.88) and 300 hurdles (43.74) Wednesday to lead the RedHawks in a three-team meet at Dallas.

Wilborn was also second in the triple jump (39-1½).

South’s Logan Parker won the 1,500 (4:14.23) and then the 800 (2:06.06) followed closely by teammate Matthew Resnik with runner-up finishes in 4:14.48 and 2:06.09, respectively. South’s Zander Campbell won the 3,000 (9:35.1).

The RedHawks got girls wins from Norah DeYoung in the discus (93-1) and Sarah DeVyldere in the pole vault (8-6). Teammate Klaire Bitter was second in 800 (2:40.64) and 1,500 (5:44.18).

Dallas and Silverton were the other competing teams. Team scores were not available.

REPORT SCORES: Email scores, results, stats and highlights to mvsports@lee.net.

Jesse Sowa is a sports reporter at the Corvallis Gazette-Times. He can be reached at 541-812-6065.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0