Prep roundup: Lebanon baseball edges South Salem

Lebanon High had four players with multiple hits Tuesday in a 15-13 nonleague baseball home win against South Salem.

Bryant Starr was 3 for 5 with a double and two RBIs, Zach Lyon 3 for 4 with two RBIs, Ryan Rivers 2 for 2 with four RBIs and Sam Thompson 2 for 2 with two RBIs.

Lyon also pitched the sixth and seventh innings for the win.

The Warriors (5-3) are scheduled to open Mid-Willamette Conference Friday at home against South Albany.

Track and field

Elyes Chouikha and Baylie Campau were both first in two events Tuesday as Jefferson won both sides of a five-team meet at Gervais.

Chouikha won the boys high jump (5 feet, 5 inches) and triple jump (33-3), while Campau was first in the girls 100 meters (14.07 seconds) and 200 (30.34).

The Lions also got boys wins from Osbaldo Vasquez (3,000, 10:44.12), Jayden Harrison (pole vault, 7-6) and the 4x400 relay team of Gage Frost, Calvin Grantom, Reagan Roetig and Vasquez (4:13.99). Vasquez was also second in the 1,500 (4:52.46).

Jefferson’s other girls wins came from Flor Ruiz-Jimenez in the 400 (1:13.32) and Holly Gay in the pole vault (5-6).

