Prep roundup: Lau leads Loggers at Amity track meet

Scio’s Athena Lau won the 1,500 (5 minutes, 29.88 seconds) and 3,000 (12:07.0) meters at the six-team Amity Invitational track and field meet.

Lau also ran on the winning 4x400 relay (4:48.23) with Emily Zamudio, Maddy Bockelman and Mariah Adams. The Loggers’ 4x100 relay of Zamudio, Grace Mulvahill, Adams and Bockelman was first (56.68).

Teammate Vivy Hirschfelder won the pole vault (6-0) and triple jump (26 feet, 10½ inches). Taking second for Scio were Josey Hirschfelder in the 100 (14.33, PR), Grace McOmber in the 3,000 (19:02.3) and Mulvahill in the 200 (32.37). Mulvahill was also third in the 100 (14.69, PR).

Santiam Christian’s Hannah DeVries was third in the 200 (33.20, PR) and seventh in the 100 (15.83, PR).

On the boys side, Scio’s Levi Forson won the pole vault (10-0, PR) was second in 300 hurdles (50.91) and third in javelin (113-3½).

Also for the Loggers, Jace Martinelli won the triple jump (38-10, PR) and was second in high jump (5-2), Carson Geneser was second in long jump (19-3¼) and triple jump (35-11½) and Robert VanEtta was second in the pole vault (8-0, PR).

Santiam Christian’s Caleb Santora was second in the 200 (28.94).

Strand leads Wolverines

Aubrey Strand was fifth in the girls 200 (30.48, PR), sixth in the 100 (14.30) and tied for seventh in the long jump (13-0) to lead Alsea at the 12-team Perrydale Invitational.

Teammate Clara Radermacher was seventh in the 100 (14.43) and 200 (30.97, PR) and 14th in the long jump (11-6¼).

Connor Lodder was seventh in the boys shot put (30-3¼), eighth in the javelin (100-8) and 12th in the discus (75-9, PR). Parker Crowe was eighth in the long jump (15-7½), 13th in the 100 (13.19) and 14th in the 200 (28.00).

Baseball scores: South Albany 13, Dallas 8; Pleasant Hill 15, Harrisburg/Mohawk 4

REPORT SCORES: Email scores, results, stats and highlights to mvsports@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0