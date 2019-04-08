SALEM — Seth King shot a 68 to win medalist honors and the Crescent Valley High boys golf team had four golfers finish with a 78 or better at the Salem Golf Club to win the team title at the Mid-Willamette Conference meet on Monday.
The Raiders got a 72 from Matt Zaback, a 75 from Jake Graff and a 78 from Conner Sandberg to finish with a 293.
Cole Rueck had a 72 to help lead Corvallis to a second-place finish with a 327. Zach Montagne had a 79, Simon Rodriguez an 87 and Mateo Rodriguez an 89.
West Albany was third with a 333. Andrew Liles led the Bulldogs with a 76 while Grant Moen carded an 80, Trenton Crow an 88 and Jonah Willard an 89.
Logan Merry had an 89 to help South Albany place seventh (462), while Jacob Mosely had a 110 as Lebanon was eighth (478).
Girls golf
Anna Schweitzer shot a tournament-shortened nine-hole score of 41 at Spring Hill Golf Club on Monday to win medalist and help West Albany to the team title at the Mid-Willamette Conference girls meet.
Hannah McClure had a 55, Lexi Chido a 56 and Jayden Cook a 67 for the Bulldogs, who scored a 219.
South Albany was second with a 238. Jessica Armfield led the RedHawks with a 51 while Destinee Henthorne carded a 51, Emma Houdek a 55 and Emma Betterton an 82.
Corvallis took fourth with a 266. Judy Shu carded a 44, Julia Weldon a 61 and Kendall Hart and Bailee Espinola-Crampton both had 75s.
Katie Duncan had a 54 and Menzie Still a 55 for Crescent Valley, which did not field a full team.
Alexis Glaser had a 57 and Kylie Steiner a 69 for Lebanon, which also did not field a complete team.
Baseball
ADAIR VILLAGE — Santiam Christian ran its win streak to six in a row with an 8-0 win over Harrisburg to open 3A Special District 3 play.
Sean Riley went 3 for 3 with one RBI and allowed two hits and struck out six in six innings on the mound for SC, Mason Wirth went 3 for 4 with an RBI and three runs scored.
Cody Baker went 1 for 2 for Harrisburg.
SC (9-2, 1-0) will play at Scio on Wednesday, while Harrisburg (3-5) will host La Pine on Wednesday.