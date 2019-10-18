Ely Kennel accounted for four touchdowns as Santiam Christian High picked up a critical 43-7 3A Special District 2 North road victory in a battle of league leaders on Friday.
Kennel helped the Eagles to 521 yards of total offense. He completed 13 of 22 passes for 148 yards and two TDs and ran 10 times for 144 yards and two more scores, including a 95-yarder.
Logan Beem added 13 carries for 131 yards and a score and Heston Bain chipped in five carries for 36 yards and another score.
Both teams entered 2-0 in league play but the Eagles defense was again up to the task and has now allowed just 57 points through seven games.
SC (7-0, 2-1) plays host to Harrisburg on Friday before closing out the regular season at La Pine on Nov. 2.
Silverton 33, Crescent Valley 0
The Raiders hung tough for a while against the Foxes, trailing just 14-0 at the half, but could never score and dropped the Mid-Willamette Conference road game.
With two games left, CV (3-4) is fifth in the standings and will host Lebanon next Friday. The top five conference teams advance to the postseason.
Harrisburg 37, La Pine 31
Jonathan Lettkeman scored the go-ahead touchdown with 70 seconds left and Gabe Knox made a crucial fourth-down stop in the final 20 seconds to seal the Eagles’ road win.
Lettkeman finished with 20 carries for 268 yards and four touchdowns as the Eagles rallied from an early deficit. He had touchdown runs of 80, 6, 1 and 13 yards.
Knox finished with 12 tackles while Chandler Strauss added eight and Wyatt Perr and Chase Gallegos both had seven.
Harrisburg (3-4, 1-2) is at Santiam Christian next Friday.
Monroe 49, Central Linn 8
Zach Young rushed seven times for 246 yards and three touchdowns and Brody Ballard added 133 yards on four carries with two touchdowns as the Dragons cruised to the 2A Special District 3 win in Halsey.
Ballard also threw a 59-yard touchdown to Trent Bateman as Monroe led 49-0 at the half.
Dylan Irwin added six carries for 40 yards and one score and had 10 tackles on defense.
Monroe (6-1, 3-0) is at Oakland (6-1, 3-0), a 35-7 winner over Creswell, next Friday in a battle for the top spot in the league.
Central Linn (1-6, 0-3) is at Jefferson next Friday.
Stayton 14, Sweet Home 8
The Huskies fell short on the road in the Oregon West Conference game.
Sweet Home (2-5, 1-3) closes out the season at home against Newport next Friday.
Sisters 16, Philomath 0
The Warriors couldn’t get going offensively on a muddy field and dropped the home Oregon West Conference game.
Philomath (1-6, 0-4) closes out the season at Cascade next Friday.
Madras 20, Scio 18
The Loggers came up just short in the 3A Special District 1 East home game.
Scio (3-4, 1-2), which has lost the last two games by 10 combined points, is at Blanchet Catholic next Friday.
Water polo
The West Albany girls water polo picked up a pair of wins on Friday at the South Salem tournament, defeating Sheldon 9-3 and Westview 9-2.
Allie Bates was high scorer for both games with six goals, Natalie Baas and Sam Cuzick had three goals and Irelynn Randal scored two goals. Londyn Randal, Delaney O’Hare, Taylor Kelley and Christina Soot each had a goal.
The Bulldogs (13-8) will play Tualatin Saturday night.
Boys soccer
The Crescent Valley boys soccer team rebounded from a loss to Corvallis with a 5-1 win over Central on Friday in a Mid-Willamette Conference game.
The Raiders (3-6, 2-3) are at South Albany on Tuesday.