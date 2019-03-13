West Albany High blanked La Salle Prep 2-0 on Wednesday in a nonconference softball game at West.
Presley Jantzi had a two-run homer and another base hit and Ellie Babbitt had two hits for West. Pitcher Mahayla Gamble threw a complete-game four-hitter to lead the Bulldogs (2-0) in the fast-paced contest, which was completed in just over an hour. She added four strikeouts.
West resumes nonleague play on Thursday when it hosts Roosevelt in a 4:30 p.m. game.
Redmond 10, Corvallis 3
Redmond topped the Spartans at Will Kiem Field in CHS's season-opener. The Spartans (0-1) are now idle until a March 21 game at Scappoose.
Westview 14, Lebanon 0
PORTLAND — Westview topped the Warriors in a game stopped after five innings by the mercy rule. Lebanon (0-1) hosts 4A Philomath on Friday in its next game.
Thurston 4, Philomath 1
SPRINGFIELD — Philomath High opened its season by falling to 5A Thurston in a nonleague game at THS. The Warriors (0-1) open their home schedule on Thursday by hosting 5A Dallas.
Scio 15, Jefferson 5
SCIO — The Loggers won their second game in a row by a 15-5 score by topping 2A Jefferson in a game stopped after five innings by the mercy rule.
Scio (2-0) visits Gervais on Friday and Jefferson (0-2) hosts Mohawk on Friday in the next game for both teams.
Monroe 6, Santiam Christian 4
MONROE — The Dragons edged 3A Santiam Christian for their first win of the season.
Cora Gwynn was 2 for 3 with two homers and three RBIs, Ashley Sutton had a two-run homer and Tyler Warden pitched a five-hitter with 12 strikeouts for Monroe. Shea Carley was 2 for 4 for SC.
Monroe (1-1) is idle until a March 21 game at Toledo. SC (1-1) visits Blanchet Catholic on Friday.
Harrisburg 13, Siuslaw 7
FLORENCE — Harrisburg scored in double figures for the second game in a row in the nonleague win over 4A Siuslaw. The Eagles (2-0) host Brookings-Harbor in an 11 a.m. doubleheader on Saturday in their next game.
Baseball
ADAIR VILLAGE — Monroe topped Santiam Christian 6-2 in the opening game of the season for SC.
Hayden Wisehard had a double and two RBIs, Dylan Irwin was 2 for 3 and Brody Ballard tripled for Monroe (2-0), which plays at Riddle on Friday.
Patrick Otis doubled and Ely Kennel had an RBI for SC (0-1), which hosts Blanchet Catholic on Friday in its next game.
Crescent Valley 6, Eagle Point 5
The Raiders opened the season by edging Eagle Point in a nonleague game at Tim Wirth Field.
A sixth-inning grand slam by Taylor Holder, who was 3-for-3, erased a 4-2 deficit for CV. Starter Ethan Krupp allowed two hits and had six strikeouts in five innings; Ethan Jenssen got the win and Damian Avalos earned the save.
CV (1-0) returns to action at 4:30 p.m. Thursday by hosting La Salle Prep in another nonleague matchup.
Lebanon 5, Liberty 4
LEBANON — Lebanon remained undefeated by upending 6A Liberty at LHS. The Warriors (2-0) go for their third straight win at noon on Saturday when they host Madison.
Grants Pass 8, Corvallis 1
GRANTS PASS — The Spartans fell in their nonconference season-opener at the 6A Cavemen.
CHS (0-1) plays at Milwaukie on Thursday.
Hidden Valley 12, Philomath 2
GRANTS PASS — The Mustangs handled Philomath in the season-opener for the Warriors. PHS (0-1) hosts Henley on Friday in its home opener.
Jefferson 7, Scio 3
SCIO — Jefferson evened its record at 1-1 with the victory over 3A Scio. Jefferson plays at Sheridan on Saturday and Scio (0-2) hosts Molalla on Thursday in the next game for both teams.
North Marion 11, Sweet Home 4
NORTH MARION — North Marion topped Sweet Home in a nonleague battle of Huskies. Sweet Home (0-2) plays at Banks on Friday in its next game.
Siuslaw 8, Harrisburg 5
FLORENCE — Harrisburg fell to 0-2 with the loss to 4A Siuslaw. The Eagles open their home season on Friday by hosting Dayton.
Dax Bennett doubled and scored two runs and Chase Johnson went 2 for 4 and knocked in a run for the Eagles.