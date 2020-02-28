Prep roundup: Hot-shooting Raiders down Warriors

Hot-shooting Crescent Valley knocked off Lebanon 65-46 in a Mid-Willamette Conference boys basketball game.

Crescent Valley made five 3-pointers in the opening quarter to help build a 20-12 lead. The Raiders then went on a 7-2 run in the first minute of the second quarter to stretch the lead to 27-14.

Juniors Cole Weber and Gideon Osborne each scored 11 points to lead the Warriors.

Chase Beardsley had a game-high 14 points for Crescent Valley (11-11, 7-7 MWC).

This was the final home game of the season for the Warriors, who honored seniors Zach Birchem, Peyton Whitney, Austin Parrish, Kyle Kaley and Dane Torgerson in a pre-game ceremony.

Lebanon (6-16, 3-11 MWC) will close out its season at North Salem on Tuesday.

OTHER SCORES: Corvallis 56, Central 41; Phoenix 64, Sweet Home 51 (play-in game)

Girls

OTHER SCORES: Lebanon 49, Crescent Valley 42; South Albany 40, North Salem 29; Central 44, Corvallis 41; Harrisburg 45, Yamhill-Carlton 37 (3A playoffs); Burns 59, Santiam Christian 44 (3A playoffs); Monroe 40, Enterprise 37 (2A playoffs)

