Prep roundup: Holpuch strikes out 17 in Corvallis baseball win

Garrett Holpuch struck out 17 batters in Corvallis’ 5-2 home win against North Salem in a Mid-Willamette Conference baseball game.

Holpuch allowed one hit, two runs (one earned) and three walks with two hit batters in 6⅓ innings.

Teammate Trey Johnson had a two-run double in the fourth inning.

“Garrett was in control the entire game. He had great command with his off-speed pitches,” Spartans coach Kevin Gregg said.

Corvallis (15-5, 9-1) hosts Crescent Valley on Monday.

Santiam Christian 14, Creswell 0 (5)

Santiam Christian 13, Creswell 3 (5)

Jadon Roth’s big day at the plate and a complete-game shutout on the mound led Santiam Christian to a 3A Special District 3 home doubleheader sweep of Creswell.

Roth had five hits with a triple, double and six RBIs. He also pitched five scoreless innings in the first game, allowing two hits and one walk with seven strikeouts.

Kadon Haugen had three hits and four RBIs and Jacob Yenchik two hits and three RBIs in the opener.

The Eagles won the second game behind Ely Kennel’s three hits with a home run, double and two RBIs.

SC (16-5, 9-0) hosts Pleasant Hill (12-6, 6-0) on Tuesday.

Monroe 15, Lowell 2 (5)

Trent Bateman had three hits with a double and two RBIs and the Dragons scored 10 first-inning runs in the home win.

Colton Wellette added two hits with a double and two RBIs for the Dragons. Brody Ballard pitched two scoreless innings and had a double and one RBI and Spencer Ross three RBIs.

Monroe (16-5, 14-1) plays Tuesday at Central Linn.

Other baseball score: Crescent Valley 5, Silverton 2

Softball

Kenzie West struck out six and also had a double and one RBI Friday in West’s Albany’s 11-1 home win against South Albany in six innings.

Serena Hattori was 3 for 4 with two RBIs and Adie McArthur a triple for the Bulldogs. Teammates Kyle Carapinha and Taylor Thompson each had two hits and one RBI.

South’s Kenzie Hale struck out four in her six innings in the circle. She also had a hit

Teammates Karsen Angel, Sydney Borgmann and Leanne Parks all had two hits.

Both teams play again Monday, West (10-9, 6-4) at North Salem and South (6-13, 3-7) at home against Silverton.

Other softball scores: Lebanon 13, North Salem 0 (5); Harrisburg/Mohawk 8, Pleasant Hill 7

