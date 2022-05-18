Prep roundup: Holland Jensen, Spartans give Dragons first MWC softball loss

Holland Jensen struck out nine and allowed three hits in a complete-game effort as Corvallis High defeated visiting Dallas 5-1 Tuesday to give the Dragons their first Mid-Willamette Conference softball loss.

The one run against Jensen was unearned. She walked no batters and also had two hits and a stolen base.

Jensen’s sister, Hannah Jensen, had two hits plus two RBIs. Sevennah Van De Riet had two RBIs.

The Spartans (14-9, 8-6) were scheduled to host Lebanon on Wednesday and will be home to West Albany on Friday.

Other softball scores: Santiam Christian 8, Creswell 2; Scio 8, Nestucca 0; Jefferson 7, Central Linn 0; Jefferson 5, Central Linn 3

Boys golf

East Linn Christian freshman Blake Knurowski shot 81 Tuesday to finish at 165 and tie for 14th at the 3A/2A/1A state tournament at Quail Valley Golf Course in Banks.

Girls golf

Harrisburg sophomore Haidyn Bucher shot 105 Tuesday to finish with a 212 and tie for 27th at the 4A/3A/2A/1A state tournament at the Eagle Crest Ridge Course in Redmond.

Baseball scores: Crescent Valley 13, Dallas 1; Crescent Valley 7, Dallas 0; Scio 3, Amity 1; East Linn Christian 6, Central Linn 4; East Linn Christian 7, Lowell 3

Girls lacrosse

Nikki Beers scored two goals and Justine Bontrager one in West Albany’s 8-3 home loss to McNary as the Bulldogs recognized seniors Beers, Lauren Harvey and Tirhas Strawn.

West, which is one game behind Willamette Valley League leader McNary, finishes its season Thursday at Marist Catholic in Eugene.

